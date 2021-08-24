President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 22, 2021, traveled to Germany for an official visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While in Germany, Akufo-Addo is expected to meet and hold a series of meetings with top German officials as well as manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some pictures from Day 1 of Akufo-Addo's official visit to Germany.

Photos drop as Akufo-Addo meets German Chancellor, others on official visit to Germany Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

1. Akufo-Addo greeting Angela Dorothea Merkel, the German Chancellor.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. President Akufo-Addo seated with some German dignitaries.

3, Akufo-Addo addressing the gathering

4.

5. Akufo-Addo with Armin Laschet, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia

6. President Akufo-Addo in a conversation with Armin

7. Akufo-Addo waving at people gathered to welcome him

8. Akufo-Addo waving at the crowd.

9. President Akufo-Addo signing a document

Akufo-Addo ambushed in Germany

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been ambushed by a group of Ghanaians when he arrived in Germany for an official visit.

In the viral video YEN.com.gh sighted, a group of Ghanaians initially started off nicely by welcoming him to Germany and were even trying to fraternise with him.

On his way into the lobby of the hotel, they could be heard shouting to the hearing of others, 'Akufo-Addo fix the country'.

Another person could be heard asking the president to fix the country so that they could come back home to Ghana.

They also added that Africa with all of its mineral resources cannot do anything and keeps reaching out to other countries to borrow.

Akufo-Addo 'yobs' German Chancellor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana wants to build a progressive and prosperous country like Germany.

He said Ghana’s relations with Germany is “of utmost importance” to the country.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, and a host of others, Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s relations with Germany must be hinged on the principles of democratic accountability.

Source: Yen.com.gh