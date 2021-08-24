Ghanaian dancer-choreographer, Incredible has spoken about Janet Jackson performing a dance he choreographed

He told Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio that it felt like meeting Michael Jackson, who is the brother of Janet

Zigi also creating the dance for Mr Eazi's 'Pilolo'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Incredible Zigi has opened up about how he felt when he got to watch American artiste, Janet Jackson performing his dance on national television.

Speaking in an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio 99.5, he disclosed that it felt really good to have someone of that stature perform a dance he put together.

I couldn't sleep; Incredible Zigi talks about Janet Jackson doing his dance. Photo source: @incrediblezigi, @janetjackson

Source: Instagram

Zigi added that he got to know about the career milestone because people kept tagging him on Instagram. He equated the experience to meeting his mentor, the late Michael Jackson, who happens to be the brother of Janet Jackson.

He also spoke about other dance moves he choreographed including for the likes of Nigerian singer, songwriter and Music Executive, Mr Eazi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Cos I have been able to have my dance done by Janet Jackson. A whole Janet Jackson. I came up with a dance step called 'Kupe.' The viral dance. It was my dance step that made the guy do the song. I came up with this one called 'Pilolo.' Mr Eazi's song. It was my dance step that influenced him to do that music. This dance went viral. I started a dance challenge and it went viral. Everyone was doing it," said Zigi.

"And in her performance on Jimmy Fallon's show, I saw her doing the 'Kupe' and 'Pilolo' all at once. That was great for me. One midnight, I was in bed and had people mentioning me on my Instagram. I went to check and a whole Janet Jackson is doing my dance. I couldn't sleep, trust me. Because looking up to someone like Michael Jackson and he is no more, and his sister is doing it, it's like me meeting Michael Jackson. It was great. It was really huge for me."

Watch the video of the interview below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Incredible Zigi has made a bombshell revelation about missing out on an opportunity to feature in the official visual for Beyonce's song 'Already' featuring Shatta Wale.

Speaking during an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, he shared that he was originally supposed to feature in the video, not Dancegod Lloyd.

Source: Yen News