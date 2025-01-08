Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and other stars have trended with their kente gowns at the 2025 presidential inauguration

Famous politicians like Joyce Bawah have also impressed fashion enthusiasts with their outfit choices for the viral event

Social media users have commented on the kente designs that female politicians and celebrities wore to the inauguration

The 2025 presidential inauguration will be remembered as a peaceful and well-organised program with many celebrities thronging the event in elegant kente ensembles.

Many Ghanaian entertainment and fashion industry stakeholders consulted with their designers to create unique designs for the historic event.

Vera George, Akosua Vee, Amanda Okyere and others rock elegant kente outfits to the 2025 presidential inauguration. Photo credit: @tv3.

Ghanaian politicians Joyce Bawah, Charlotte Osei, and Amanda Okyere wore gorgeous ensembles from famous designers, while Jackie Appiah and other stars stepped out with their best fashion foot forward.

Jackie Appiah looks classy in a red gown

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked flamboyant in a red turtleneck kente gown to the grand event.

The award-winner wore a frontal lace wig with heavy makeup and long eyelashes to enhance her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Vera George looks elegant in a red

Vera George also stole the spotlight in a short sleeved kente gown by Christie Brown to the presidential inauguration.

Check out the photos below:

Akua GMB slays in a beaded gown

Former Ghanaian beauty queen and serial entrepreneur Sally Akua Amoakowaa, aka Akua GMB graced the presidential inauguration in a uniquely designed kente gown with shiny beads.

She wore a centre-parted glamorous hairstyle and heavy makeup while flaunting her designer bag.

Watch the video below:

Vivian Jill Lawrence rocks a green kente gown

Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence looked simple in a green kente gown designed with green lace for the historic event. The talented actress wore a simple frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup with pink lipstick.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Osei dazzles in a pink gown

The former chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Madame Charlotte Osei looked splendid in a pink kente gown designed with pink lace.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo's wife rocks a red kente

Gifty Dumelo showed off some skin as she wore a long-sleeve kente gown to the presidential inauguration.

The lawyer looked perfect in a stylish turban and heavy makeup to complete her glamorous look to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Joyce Bawah looks regal in a kente dress

The special aide to president John Dramani Mahama wore a timeless kente outfit to the presidential inaguration.

Madame Joyce Bawah wore a signature dress by Christie Brown to the momentous event at the Black Star Square.

Check out the photos below:

Amanda Okyere slays in a classy gown

The NDC National Deputy Director of Logistics and Protocol Amanda Okyere wore a custom-made gown by Sima Brew for President John Mahama's inauguration.

Check out the photos below:

Akosua Vee rocks a one-hand gown

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus wore an exquisite one-hand kente gown to the high-profile event.

The celebrity stylist Voilet Bannerman popularly called Akosua Vee has gone viral with her gorgeous outfit on Instagram.

Check out the photos below:

Farida Mahama models in a green kente

The beautiful daughter of President John Mahama looked effortlessly chic in a green kente gown for his inaguration.

Farida Mahama styled his look with a green designer bag and matching shoes to support his father on his big day.

Check out the photos below:

President Mahama dons kente with Adinkra symbols

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about President John Mahama donning a white three-piece African men's outfit.

The fashion designer carefully use four Adinkra symbols in the white ensemble that has become the talk of the town.

President John Mahama's agbada has Adinkra symbols namely Gye Nyame, Sankofa, Nyame Dua, and Dweninmmen.

