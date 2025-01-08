Horic Autos, in a video that went viral on social media, met a bread hawker by the roadside while driving and decided to support her business

In the video, the celebrity car dealer said he had noticed that the older woman had been walking for a long time and decided to give her GH¢1,000 to support her business

The woman was surprised by the random act of benevolence and thanked the car dealer for his kind-heartedness with a broad smile on her face

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular celebrity car dealer Horic Autos went viral after a video of him supporting a bread hawker in Accra went viral on social media, sparking praise for the celebrity car dealer's act of kindness.

Horic Autos gives bread hawker money in a video. Photo source: horicautos

Source: Instagram

In the video, Horic was seated in his car when he noticed an older woman walking along the roadside selling bread. He called her over to ask how her sales were going. The woman, looking worried, explained that business had been slow because of the holidays, and since many people were indoors, she did not get many customers despite walking for hours.

Horic then handed her a stack of cedi notes, indicating that the amount was GH¢1,000, and asked her to use them to support her business. The woman, visibly surprised and grateful, smiled broadly as she thanked him for the gesture.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users commending Horic for his generosity. Some Ghanaians expressed their hope of meeting a helper like Horic in their own lives.

Horic Autos is one of the most popular car dealerships in Accra, and has gained fame for doing business with celebrities and influential figures. Beyond his success in the automotive business space, Horic has earned recognition for his charity work, often helping those in need through random acts of kindness.

Ghanaians praise Horic

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwame Afreh Sika said:

"All her life she no hold block like that before oo... but this same bread she has taken care of all her children... our mothers..?? hmm God bless them, and u too."

peaches_queen6 commented:

"My mom used to sell like this when we were kids,I strived hrd to mke it in lyf n make her smile. moved to London, completed Uni, and bought my first hse.Bt she didn’t c any of this bf dying.dis breaks me."

freshhustler2 said:

"Why can't we meet people like u...I need someone to lend me money to buy sewing machine to start my own business, but eiiiii.....hmmmm."

Wendy Shay donates to Kantamanto victims

Another celebrated individual, Wendy Shay, also received praise recently for an act of kindness she performed after tragedy struck at the Kantamanto market, where several people lost their livelihoods.

Just like Horic, Wendy Shay, in a report by YEN.com.gh, donated GH¢10,000 to the victims of the ghastly fire to help get back on their feat.

The singer urged her colleagues and celebrities to donate and aid the victims of the Kantamanto fire.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh