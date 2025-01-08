Ghanaian designer Bondaana has shown how President John Dramani Mahama's symbolic inauguration outfit was created

In a video, he showed how they brainstormed the fabric and how to incorporate ‘mmerɛ pa da wanim’ kente into the piece

Many people have commented about Mahama's outfit while others applauded the fashion designer for an incredible effort

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama made a powerful statement during his inauguration with his symbolic attire which blended Adinkra symbols and the kente.

What outfit did Mahama wear for inauguration?

For Mahama's inauguration, which was held on January 7, 2025, at Black Star Square, he wore a white three-piece Agbada styled with the ‘mmerɛ pa da wanim’ kente.

His kente cloth was adorned with key Adinkra symbols, each carrying a deep message about his leadership vision and personal values.

The symbolic outfit was styled by talented Ghanaian designer, Bondaana, who shared a video of how the outfit came about.

The video showed Mahama going through the sample designs and fabric choices with the Bondaana CEO and explaining that he wanted the kente fabric to be wider around the ends of the sleeves.

The newly sworn-in president was wearing a traditional cap made of the same kente fabric used as the attire but with a blend of white fabric. However, for the ceremony, the traditional cap was fully made of kente.

Below is the video showing the making of Mahama's inauguration outfit:

Reactions to Mahama's symbolic inauguration attire

Many people in the comment section applauded the Ghanaian fashion designer for the incredible work done on Mahama's outfit.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Mahama's inauguration outfit:

@profdublyn_zee said:

"It would have been good to get the name of the person who designed his outfit so he or she gets the well deserved recognition and credit. Very beautiful."

@Nanaezze said:

"This is Super Symbolic. The tradition truly goes on."

@leonderrickgh said:

"It's the same symbols on the staff he's holding to swear....his outfit was inspired by the staff."

myzz_franz said:

"Welldone Sir..Our President looked really good.Outfit was 👌👌👌."

vormaworpaul said:

"Kudos.....! Splendid outfit......this is gona be the beginning of your breakthrough locally and globally ❤️👏🙌."

Ghanaians hail President Traoré

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians pledged their love and support for Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré by giving him a rousing welcome during President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

Towards the end of the ceremony on January 7, 2025, at Black Star Square, country representatives and Heads of State were given the opportunity to approach President Mahama's tent to congratulate him.

When President Traoré's name was announced to approach Mahama's section, loud cheers were heard coming from the overfilled stands where Ghanaians were seated to follow the leader's inauguration.

