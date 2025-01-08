Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo has been attracting interest from La Liga clubs in the January transfer window

The out-of-favour Celta Vigo defender could leave the club in January for consistent game time elsewhere

UD Las Palmas are frontrunners for the signature of the 29-year-old former KRC Genk centre-back

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has emerged as a strong candidate for a move to Spanish club UD Las Palmas in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars centre-back is reportedly in talks with the club for a move following the lack of game time at Celta Vigo under manager Claudio Giráldez.

Aidoo has seen only a minute of La Liga action this season and played two matches in the Copa del Rey.

Spanish clubs UD Las Palmas and Real Valladolid chase defender Joseph Aidoo. Photo: Cristina Quicler.

Source: Getty Images

According to Spanish Relevo, the towering defender is set for a loan move to Las Palmas, as he fits the profile of the player the team needs.

Despite his struggles this season, Aidoo has enormous experience in the Spanish league, having made 138 appearances for Celta Vigo, per Transfermarkt.

Las Palmas have had a decent run in the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, sitting 13th on the table with 22 points, seven points adrift of the drop zone.

However, the Island club wants to reinforce their squad in January to ensure they maintain their stay in the top division.

The experience of a player like Aidoo, who is eager for regular game time will be a good addition to the fairly young team.

Aidoo's agents and Celta Vigo are in talks for the Ghanaian to make a move in the current transfer window but the issues of his remuneration remain a concern for both sides.

Real Valladolid interested in Aidoo

Another club showing interest in the Ghanaian are La Liga strugglers Real Valladolid.

The bottom-placed side are reportedly in talks with the representatives of the player as they make additions to the squad in January.

However, Valladolid will first have to get rid of some players to be able to add the Black Stars centre-back to their squad.

It is believed that will stall the process, placing Las Palmas in a good position to secure the signature of the ex-Inter Allies player.

Aidoo's camp are believed to be pushing for the Las Palmas move over the Valladolid interest as it favours the 29-year-old better.

The Belgium league winner's career took a nosedive after suffering a long-term injury while on international duty with the Black Stars. Aidoo limped off in the friendly against the United States in October 2023.

He was out for close to a year and has struggled since for consistent game time.

His current deal with Celta Vigo expires in the summer of 2026.

Aidoo meets Kudus during pre-season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo shared a moment with compatriot Mohammed Kudus during a pre-season friendly in London.

The Black Stars teammates faced off in a game between the Spanish La Liga side and West Ham United as they prepared for the 2024/25 season.

West Ham United star Kudus enjoyed a good game and was even nominated the Player of the Match in the friendly encounter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh