Former second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has taken over President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration with her high fashion sense

The famous style icon wore a classy kente ensemble and matching turban to the high-profile event

Some social media users have commented on Her Excellency Samira Bawumia's outfit to the event on January 7, 2025

The 6th and youngest Second Lady of the 4th Republic, Samira Bawumia, is trending after her official photographer shared lovely photos of her at President John Mahama's inauguration ceremony on January 7, 2025.

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian politician Dr Bawumia wore a simple long-sleeve outfit that became a fashion trend for fashion enthusiasts in 2025.

Former Second Lady Samira Bawumia looks elegant in a kente gown at the presidential inauguration. Photo credit: @sbawumia.

Source: Instagram

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia wore a matching kente turban to match her stylish outfit while modelling in gold stilettos.

In the viral video, the former first lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, wore a long-sleeve lace two-piece outfit to the historic event.

The style icon accessorised her look with an expensive gold necklace, earrings and a designer wristwatch as she exchanged pleasantries with former second lady Samira Bawumia at the high-profile event.

Samira Bawumia slays in a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on former Second Lady Samira Bawumia's gorgeous kente gown to President John Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

Maameiv stated:

"Wow! See elegance 😍😍😍."

nikkibellino1 stated:

"Two beautiful women❤️❤️".

mrrubenglobal stated:

"Ahofama no de3 gyae."

nanaadwoa_asante stated:

"The quality of the video is a top notch ❤."

djsedem stated:

"shine !!!."

jkartafashion stated:

"We love the ELEGANCE, THE beauty of a Woman."

priscillamensah413 stated:

"They both look great 🔥🔥Beautiful women 🙌."

bidazzle0 stated:

"This woman."

marystouch_makeupstudio stated:

"Why she give up on Rebecca ana ? Cos Oflate I don’t see the two."

daddy_kay89 stated:

"Beautiful women by all standards."

stacy.oa stated:

"Samira Bawumia. Such an elegant lady".

nanakwame_nkb stated:

"Good bye forever 👋."

Watch the video below:

Former Vice President exits inaugural ceremony

Former Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his beautiful wife Her Excellency Samira Bawumia exited the Black Star Square in style after the inaugural ceremony.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia looked dapper in a stylish white shirt and blue black to the president inauguration.

Watch the video below:

