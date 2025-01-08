Joey B and Pappy Kojo, in a short video, performed the former's viral song 'Princess' and they both seemed elated as they sang the song

The video was seen by many as a reunion as Joey B and Pappy Kojo, who were initially thick as thieves, became at loggerheads due to personal differences

In the comments section of the video shared on TikTok, many Ghanaians were excited to see the duo back together and reminisced about the partnership back in 2017

Ghanaian rappers Joey B and Pappy Kojo have sparked excitement among fans after reuniting in a short video to perform Joey B's viral song ‘Princess.’

Joey B and Pappy Kojo reunite in a video.

Source: Instagram

The rappers looked thrilled as they sang together, giving many fans a reason to celebrate the moment. The video, shared on TikTok, received a lot of attention, with many Ghanaians reminiscing about the pair’s successful collaborations in 2014.

Joey B, who was already a well-known artist at the time, played a key role in introducing Pappy Kojo to the spotlight. He featured the Fante rapper on his hit track ‘Wave,’ which brought recognition to Pappy Kojo’s talent.

Following this success, Pappy Kojo released the hit song ‘Realer No,’ featuring Joey B, which became a massive hit. Their partnership continued to flourish, with Pappy Kojo winning the Hip Hop Song of the Year award for their collaboration at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

However, the duo fell out in 2015 due to personal issues, leaving fans disappointed. They briefly reunited in 2019 but later drifted apart again. In March 2022, Pappy Kojo revealed during an interview on Firesticks’ platform that his relationship with Joey B had remained strained since their initial fallout.

Pappy Kojo explained that Joey B distanced himself after he refused to cut ties with two friends, Snypland and Akitiwroro, at Joey’s request. He admitted that the fallout deeply affected him, leading to emotional struggles and complaints to Joey B’s manager.

Pappy Kojo and Joey B excite many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

+Nana Agyeman Prempeh Ababio said:

"Ladies we beg you, don't cause this pair to split again.😂"

Jude_JDT reacted:

"Growing up, I even believed you two could rule the world. too much swag.

Foreign Raster said:

"If you 2 come together is like, like, like er like, like me what I know I feel you both.🤩"

CPmusic Adangsua commented:

"Who is also happy to see them together.🥰"

David • Social Media Manager reacted:

"Pappy and Joey 😅😅. This duo ruled Ghana back in 2014."

FASORHO commented:

"You people should listen to me and come back with the hiphop again."

Pappy Kojo raps with Reggie Rockstone

Joey B is not the only rapper with whom Pappy Kojo has a great relationship. He is also very close to hip-hop legend Reggie Rockstone.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, he bonded with the legend by singing one of his popular hiplife songs.

YEN.com.gh reported that the performance excited many Ghanaians who were fans of both rappers.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh