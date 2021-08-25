Ghanaian comic actor and television presenter, Akrobeto, is known to be one of the few celebrities who have kept their family life very private.

Not many people knew about his wife, children, and other family matters until his first son, Richard Kwaku Kyere Boadi, came out to speak about his father and other related matters for the first time.

Richard is Akrobeto’s first of three sons. He currently lives in Brazil with his wife and child.

Many people have observed how much he looks like his father, and the way he speaks just like him.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of Akrobeto’s first son, his wife, daughter, and also the job he does for a living both in Ghana and Brazil.

Family

Akrobeto's first son, Richard, has a wife and a daughter, and together they live in Brazil.

He married his wife, Mrs. Kyere, in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020.

Richard revealed that his wife is a nurse and at the time they got married in Ghana, she had just finished her national service and was about starting work.

Job

Richard works with a company in Brazil that produces pallets for export.

The young man, though living abroad, has a thriving business in Ghana and has employed a lot of Ghanaians.

He is into transport, a thing that has been his dream job since childhood.

Richard disclosed that he has a fleet of what is commonly known as 207 buses doing business in Ghana.

Akrobeto's son said in the near future, he will relocate permanently to Ghana as his father did after living in Europe for a long time.

Never met his mother until 2016

Meanwhile, Richard has revealed in an earlier publication that he never met his mother until 2016.

He explained that his father made sure that his mother was kept away from him until then.

Richard also made other revelations in the video that was published earlier.

