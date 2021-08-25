Abeiku Santana's wife, Genevieve Benyiwa Aggrey, has turned a year older today, August 25, 2021

The Okay FM presenter is on cloud nine as he takes to social media to celebrate Mrs Aggrey

Santana shared photos accompanied with a lovely poem for his wife

His post has stirred loads of reactions from Stonebwoy, Okyeame Kwame, and other stars

Radio and TV personality Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has showered praises on his wife, Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey.

Abeiku Santana showered the praises as his wife turned a year older on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The Okay FM and UTV presenter took to Instagram to share some photos of his wife in celebration of her birthday.

Photo source: @abeikusantana

Source: Instagram

The photos included moments from their wedding and other loved-up couple times for the two.

Sharing the photos, Abeiku Santana wrote a love poem in which he showered accolades on Mrs Aggrey.

Santana indicated that his life will be incomplete without his wife and thus promised to love her with his whole heart.

"Without you my life is like...A day without sun ☀️ or night without moon In your eyes, I have found my home in my life. You are mine and I am yours. I just want to tell you that, I’m happy to have you in my life. I love you with my whole heart ❤️ Happy Birthday to my wife Mrs Genevieve Benyiwah Aggrey."

Celebs react

Abeiku Santana's post has got many of his celebrity friends wishing his wife a happy birthday.

stonebwoyb said:

"Happy birthday to Mrs Genevieve! ."

celestinedonkormusic said:

"Happy birthday to our wife."

okyeamekwame said:

"Beautiful. My everybody who wishes to find such beautiful love find it."

iamadwoasaahint said:

"Happy birthday beautiful First Lady , grace and favour on you always ❤️."

amandajissih said:

" Hw3 di3 )d) ay3 wo. Happy birthday to u mama."

victorialebenee said:

"Happy birthday baby ."

prayetietia said:

"Mrs aggrey papaabi, happy bornday to our Mrs. for life."

Santana's daughter

Abeiku Santana recently shared the first-ever photos of his first daughter to mark her birthday.

Abeiku Santana's daughter, Princess Kesewaa Aggrey clocked a new age on Friday, June 18.

The adorable photos gathered sweet compliments from his fans and followers on social media

