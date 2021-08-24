Kuami Eugene's mother, Juliana Marfo, has turned a year older today, August 24, 2021

The Highlife singer has taken to social media to share photos of his mother with a heartfelt message

Eugene's fans have been trooping to the comment section to share birthday messages for his mother

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has taken to social media to share photos of his mother.

Eugene's mother, Juliana Marfo, has turned a year older today August 24 and he decided to flaunt her on Instagram.

In the photos shared by the Dollar On You hitmaker, Mrs Marfo was seen dressed in a white outfit with lace trims.

Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: UGC

The singer's mother rocked red hair and completed her looks with a gold-plated wristwatch, necklace, and bracelet.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Looking excited, Eugene's mother was full of smiles as she took the picture.

Behind her was a colourful bouquet of balloons. Written on the bouquet was the inscription 57.

Sharing the photos, Kuami Eugene wrote a heartfelt message to his mother saying even though he could not pay for all that his mother has sacrificed for him, he has more than enough love for her.

"I remember telling You, I promise your struggle to make me a better man will never go in vain. And things are not going to stay the same. I can’t pay you for the sacrifice, so all I have I give to you. Love you Mama ❤️ Happy Birthday Queen Juliana Marfo."

Reactions

Kuami Eugene's photos and the message got many of his followers to join him in celebrating his mother.

Okyeame Kwame's wife, Annica (mrsokyeame) said:

"So so pretty. Live forever queen ❤️❤️❤️."

Kumawood nsafoahemaa said:

"Happy birthday beautiful woman, God bless you for gifting Ghana with such Talent. Stay blessed! ❤️❤️❤️."

kabakaofficial said:

"Mama Well Done!! You gave the flyer told a star. God bless you today and always. Happy Birthday to you."

asor_mensah said:

"Happy birthday mamamore blessings ."

Kuami Eugene's father

The musician recently shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media.

The photo shared by Eugene on Sunday, June 20, 2021, was to celebrate his dad as the world marked Fathers Day.

From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Father and mother saga

The Fathers Day post of Kuami Eugene comes just a few weeks after a man claiming to be the singer's father popped up on social media.

In a series of videos, the man had claimed Eugene had ignored him after several attempts to link up.

An audio of a woman purported to be the mother of the singer popped up to support the man's claims.

But in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene rejected the claim by the man who said he was Kofi Boakye.

Elikem hails Pokello

In other birthday news, Elikem Kumordzie has hailed his ex-wife, Pokello Nare, as she celebrated her 36th birthday on August 24.

Elikem shared a photo with a lovely caption in which he pleaded for forgiveness from the Zimbabwean.

Fans of Elikem have been excited by the message and have praised him for his show of maturity.

Source: Yen.com.gh