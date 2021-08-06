An old woman showcased that age is nothing but a number as she brought her dancing A-game to bear

In an adorable video, the old woman firstly handed her walking aid to a guest and danced with a young man

Aside from her amazing footwork, it was her energy and rhythm with the tune in the background that amazed many people

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

An old woman has impressed over a million persons on social media with her beautiful dancing.

The woman showed that age is just a number as she stole the show and hearts while at a dance with a young man.

The lady dazzled people present at the place with her footworks Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @upworthy

Source: UGC

A video shared on Instagram by @upworthy showed the woman as she handed her walking aid to a guest present at the event and joined a man to dance.

To the surprise of the man, she followed effortlessly to the rhythm of the song playing in the background.

The old woman matched his every move with beautiful footwork that left the mouths of guests present hanging.

The crowd was impressed.

Watch the video below:

People loved her energetic performance

@happyangelsdancing stated:

"Go Abuela!!! you have more spu*nk than I do. When the heart us willing, the body will follow! Loving this!!"

@hardenvenita said:

"Hey now Mamacita when I grow up I want to be just like you you go lady wow you got some moves."

@throughlymily commented:

"This is so lovely! It puts a smile on my face. Forever Young."

@lizstatz7 reacted:

"Go Mama!! Can’t ever forget how to dance!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Old woman stuns people with fine dance moves to popular hip hop song

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that an old woman had busted cool dance moves to a popular hip hop song by Madonna.

At a point during her performance, she did a breakdance with her two hands. Other old women joined in and it became a group performance.

Many who reacted to the video said it showed the importance of having a club experience while one is still young.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen