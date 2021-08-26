A man has risen to fame in his community owing to his ability to walk with bees on his body without being stung

The man who describes himself as king of bees said he has been keeping the insects for the past 30 years and began from his childhood

Aside from the fame it has brought him, he also makes money selling honey and helps people disturbed by bees to remove the insects

It is said that a sting from a honey bee can result into a painful raised swell or an allergic reaction that will require medical attention. Little wonder humans shy away from coming in contact with the insect.

But the reverse is the case for a man as he has found fame with it.

The man has been keeping bees since childhood Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video shared by Afrimax

The unidentified man is a serial bee keeper. He is in fact, more than that.

The man is popular in his community for his ability to walk around with thousands of bees on his body without being stung.

A YouTube video by Afrimax captured how the man performed the incredible act.

How he does it

In the video, the self-acclaimed king of bees explained that to make the insects lay on him, he first identifies and place the queen bee on his body.

Once this is successful, the other honey bees buzz towards him and make a camp on his body around the queen bee - a way of protecting the queen.

He gets the queen bee to maintain a static position on his body by tying the insect with a rope around his waist.

The man said he has been keeping bees since his childhood.

How he makes money as a bee keeper

Owing to the fame in his immediate environment, people disturbed by bees seek his services to help chase the insects away, this he does at a price.

He also sells off honey combs produced by the bees.

