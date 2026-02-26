A fire tender from Tamale Metro Fire Station caught fire while responding to an emergency in Sakpaligu

Quick action by the crew contained the flames, preventing injuries but causing damage to the vehicle

Limited fire tenders in the region pose ongoing challenges for emergency response efforts

A fire tender from the Tamale Metro Fire Station sustained partial damage after it caught fire while responding to an emergency at Sakpaligu, a suburb of Tamale along the Savelugu Highway.

On February 26, the fire tender was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. with an eight-member crew.

A fire tender from the Tamale Metro Fire Station after catching fire along the Savelugu Highway. Credit: Sadiq Mr-Righteous

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that at about 9:45 a.m., while en route to the scene, the vehicle developed a fire, forcing the driver to steer it off the road into a ditch.

The crew acted swiftly to contain and extinguish the flames. No injuries were recorded in the incident.

However, the fire tender sustained partial damage to the underside of the rear offside axle.

A backup appliance from the Sagnarigu Fire Station was immediately deployed to continue the response to the original emergency.

The damaged fire tender has since been towed to the Regional Headquarters for assessment and further action.

This further worsens the already limited number of fire tenders in the region and is likely to impact firefighting efforts.

Photos of the fire truck were shared on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh