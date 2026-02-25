Afadjato South MP Frank Afriyie disclosed the special treatment he once received at a hospital, highlighting discrimination in Ghana's healthcare system

The MP is also concerned about the overconcentration of health facilities in Accra and the pressures on medical staff

Parliament was discussing the death of 29-year-old Charles Amissah after three government hospitals denied him emergency care

The Afadjato South MP, Frank Afriyie, has recounted how his status as an MP got him special treatment at a hospital.

He disclosed in Parliament that he was initially denied a hospital bed after collapsing at home and being rushed to a health facility.

How Afadjato South MP Was Denied a Hospital Bed Until Staff Learned He Was an MP

According to the legislator, healthworkers only attended to him after his wife informed them that he was an MP.

Afriyie said this highlighted a discriminatory layer of the so-called "no-bed syndrome".

"...the discrimination they offer tends to make you and I, speaker, be victims before the general public."

The MP argued that, beyond infrastructure challenges, discrimination by some health professionals may be contributing to public frustration with the healthcare system.

Afriyie also pointed to the overconcentration of health infrastructure in Accra as a major contributing factor to the pressure on facilities.

