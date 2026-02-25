How Afadjato South MP Was Denied a Hospital Bed Until Staff Learned He Was an MP
- Afadjato South MP Frank Afriyie disclosed the special treatment he once received at a hospital, highlighting discrimination in Ghana's healthcare system
- The MP is also concerned about the overconcentration of health facilities in Accra and the pressures on medical staff
- Parliament was discussing the death of 29-year-old Charles Amissah after three government hospitals denied him emergency care
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Afadjato South MP, Frank Afriyie, has recounted how his status as an MP got him special treatment at a hospital.
He disclosed in Parliament that he was initially denied a hospital bed after collapsing at home and being rushed to a health facility.
University of Ghana: Young couple rejoice as they graduate together on the same day, video evokes joy
According to the legislator, healthworkers only attended to him after his wife informed them that he was an MP.
Afriyie said this highlighted a discriminatory layer of the so-called "no-bed syndrome".
"...the discrimination they offer tends to make you and I, speaker, be victims before the general public."
The MP argued that, beyond infrastructure challenges, discrimination by some health professionals may be contributing to public frustration with the healthcare system.
Afriyie also pointed to the overconcentration of health infrastructure in Accra as a major contributing factor to the pressure on facilities.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.