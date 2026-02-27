Shatta Wale's beautiful sisters made a rare public appearance at his Hotwav phone launch event on Thursday, February 26, 2026

In several videos, the dancehall musician's sisters stole the spotlight as they showed their support for their brother at the big event

Shatta Wale's sisters' latest public appearance has triggered positive reactions from the musician's fans on social media

Winnie and Nana Deede Mensah, the sisters of award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, have courted attention after making a rare public appearance.

Shatta Wale's sisters Winnie and Naa Deede Mensah attend their brother's Hotwav phone launch event on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Photo source: @everything.ghana, @shattawaleking, @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Shatta Wale, in partnership with phone distributors Teknetics Hub, officially launched the Hotwav Cyber 16 Pro phones at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

Notable Ghanaian personalities, including Vivian Jill Lawrence, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene, Kwame A-Plus, Andy Dosty, Roselyn Ngissah, Nana Tonardo, Elorm Aba, and GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwomfour, were present at the private event.

Shatta Wale's family members, including his sisters Winnie Mensah and Deede Mensah, his brother-in-law and music producer Stanley Dante, popularly known as Paq, and his fiancée and baby mama Maali, also attended the big event to support the Hotwav brand ambassador.

Shatta Wale's sisters attend Hotwav phone launch

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh from the Hotwav Cyber 16 Pro phone launch event, Shatta Wale's sisters Winnie, accompanied by her husband Paq, and Naa looked gorgeous as they conversed at their table with a female acquaintance, presumed to be a relative.

The Mensah sisters beamed with excitement as they awaited the arrival of their brother before the commencement of the plush event.

In a conversation with blogger Tina News GH, Naa shared her wish for her brother to be gifted numerous Hotwav phones at the launch event. She also spoke about her family.

Before Shatta Wale graced the stage to speak and cut the ribbon to officially launch the Hotwav phone in Ghana, his sisters joined him and Maali at their table.

Shatta Wale flaunts his close bond with his daughter, Cherissa, and his first baby mama. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Ruth Dzissah

Source: Facebook

In a video, the sisters warmly embraced the SM boss and his current romantic partner as they shared heartwarming moments together.

The event marked a rare public appearance for Shatta Wale and his sisters, who have often remained out of the spotlight despite their connection to the famous musician.

The siblings' last public sighting together came in 2023, when Winnie and Paq tied the knot in a private ceremony in Accra.

The Instagram videos of Shatta Wale's sisters at the Hotwav launch event are below:

Shatta Wale's sisters' public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rootikal_Root commented:

"Winnie looks like Shatta Wale's first daughter."

Berry said:

"Wow, they are really beautiful."

Mr Anokye remarked:

"Blood be blood. See how the whole SM boss's sisters are around to support the King of Dancehall."

Bonsvmite wrote:

"They all look like him. Watch the faces well."

Shatta Wale jams to Stonebwoy's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale jammed to his rival Stonebwoy's song as he cruised in his purple Lamborghini Urus in town.

Some fans sitting in an opposing vehicle filmed the dancehall musician holding his phone while playing his rival's hit song, Jejereje, from his speaker.

Footage of Shatta Wale jamming Stonebwoy's song in his car garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh