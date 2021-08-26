Akosua Boadi-Agyemang, a Global Experiential Marketing Lead at Microsoft, has celebrated two years with the tech giant

In a LinkedIn post, she indicated that two years had passed so fast and she didn't realise, as she credited God for the success

Boadi-Agyemang joined Microsoft as a Sales Operations Programme Manager on August 5, 2019

After two solid years as a Global Experiential Marketing Lead at Microsoft, Akosua Boadi-Agyemang has pat herself on the back for the laudable achievement.

Boadi-Agyemang started at Microsoft as a Sales Operations Programme Manager and is now a Marketing Lead.

In a LinkedIn post, Boadi-Agyemang indicated that two years passed so fast she didn't realise, as she credited God.

Akosua Boadi-Agyemang: Ghanaian tech-brain celebrates 2 years at Microsoft. Image: Akosua Boadi-Agyemang

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the achievement

''I just realised I’ve been a full time at #Microsoft for two years - God is good.

''Feels like I’ve been around for longer than that - I guess that’s what a work-life jam-packed with learning and growth will do to ya,'' she said.

A new mindset

As Boadi-Agyemang looks into the future, she will continue to be ''authentic, celebrate all wins (small, medium, big), understand that failure isn’t final, never giving up, persevere, failing fast, and not letting imposter syndrome win.''

She added that she will ''learn more, build meaningful relationships, listen with intent, not being quick to judge, grow daily, ask questions, partner and collaborate more, and take a break when the need be.''

Joining Microsoft

Boadi-Agyemang joined the global tech giant as a Sales Operations Programme Manager on August 5, 2019, and has become an integral part of Microsoft.

Speaking about her journey to Microsoft in an interview with Alexandra Kephart's Video Quick Tips, Boadi-Agyemang recalled her ''path was not linear.''

''I was an international student in the United States. I went to university at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Being an international student was a very challenging feat, but also quite rewarding. It was challenging in the sense that, when looking for employment, I received a lot of rejection, a lot of nos, specifically because companies couldn’t sponsor.''

''I interviewed in February 2018, and then went through the whole process and received an internship offer. I did my internship in summer 2018 and received a full-time offer,'' she said, admitting ''the process to getting there was super challenging,'' she told Alexandra Kephart.

Boadi-Agyemang landed a breakthrough after several rejections from other companies.

''I took a path of sharing my journey and sharing my story of rejection on LinkedIn. At the time, in 2017, a lot of people were not doing that. It went viral and got a lot of attention, but I did not immediately get a job from that.

Three months went past, and I got an interview opportunity ... Even after that, I’ve still had a lot of challenges in terms of immigration stuff, but I am here, and I am enjoying the work and the company,'' she added.

Boadi-Agyemang grew up in Francistown, Botswana, in the Southern African Region and graduated with a degree in Accounting from Miami University.

Source: Yen