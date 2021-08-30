A gentleman in Ghana graduated as the best student in Finance and Business Consultancy at Wisconsin after dropping out of the University of Ghana

At UG, Nana Akwasi Sarpong was studying Biology with the goal of becoming a dentist when he found a passion for finance and decided to switch

Ghanaians have been celebrating the young man on his brilliant feat

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Akwasi Sarpong, a 26-year-old Ghanaian young man has a unique story of willingly dropping out of school to study a program in line with his newly-found passion.

Sharing tidbits of the story on his Twitter handle, Nana Akwasi indicated that when he dropped out of the University of Ghana in 2015, his father even got a small heart attack as a result.

The programs he switched

Nana, according to a report on Kuulpeeps.com, was studying Biology with hopes of becoming a dentist when in July 2015, he developed a new love for Finance and Business Consultancy at Wisconsin International University College (WIUC).

Nana Akwasi Sarpong Credit: @n_friggo

Source: Twitter

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fast forward, he won the Overall Best Student Award from level 100 to 300 with an astonishing CGPA of 4.0, and also played active roles in winning debates.

The 26-year-old also indicates that right after his national service, he was offered employment at a big company, which is just in line with what he desired for himself.

See the post below

See information about job after NSS below

Twitter reactions

After reading Nana Akwasi's story, a lot of social media users have been celebrating him with heartwarming reactions.

@Naa_Tricia1:

So proud of you baby you inspire me in so many ways u don't know http://of.You truly are a child of Grace!!

@BennyChambers:

It's the A in both Quantitative methods 1 and 2 for me !!! Wooow !!! Please was Mr. Patrick Ocloo Seshie the International Finance lecturer during your time ??

Ghanaian lands huge role abroad

In another exciting story, Kwasi Kankam, a young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has landed a massive job with a top firm in the US.

The young man graduated from the Ghanaian university in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry after which he landed the huge role, immediately after his national service.

Kankam has been recruited as a Senior Data Analyst for AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company which is one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the whole world.

Source: Yen