Delay shed some tears as she interviewed teen singer Dhat Gyal on the Delay Show

Dhat Gyal shared a sorrowful story of her life which got Delay going emotional

Advising the singer about how she should live her life , Delay could not help but drop some tears

A video of the emotional interview which will be aired on GHOne TV has surfaced online

Media personality Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, went emotional as she interviewed Dhat Gyal, a young singer, on her Delay show.

In an excerpt from the interview, Delay got so emotional after listening to Dhat Gyal's story that she shed tears on TV.

Dhat Gyal, known in real life as Ernestina Afari, had narrated a sorrowful story of how she almost ruined her life because of bad company.

According to Dhat Gyal, she lost her mother when she was only 15 years and thus could not get any good guidance from thereon.

She fell into a group of friends who introduced her to many vices to an addiction problem.

Even after being discovered as a music talent, she had problems and eventually went into depression.

Dhat Gyal's story, especially the part of her losing her mother as a teenager, reminded Delay of her own beginning.

Using herself as an example, Delay told Dhat Gyal she also lost her mother at a young age and struggled through.

The presenter added that it was only through God's grace that she landed in good company and has been able to turn out as an achiever.

She thus urged Dhat Gyal to desist from all the vices and focus on her music in order to turn her life around.

It was while giving the advice that Delay who was so filled with emotions could hold it in and shed a few tears.

Delays interview will aired on GHOne TV on Sunday.

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

