Queen Farcadi has granted an interview to German-based DW TV about bleaching

According to her, she decided to bleach her skin because light-skinned women seemed more appealing to men

Queen Farcadi went viral on social media after her before and after photos popped up online

Self-proclaimed Ghanaian slay queen, Patience Enyonam Gbekle, famed as Queen Farcardi, has granted an interview to German-based media outfit, Deutsche Welle TV.

In a snippet of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Queen Farcadi was heard explaining why she changed her skin tone.

According to her, she decided to change from her dark skin to a lighter tone because it appeared such ladies were more appealing to men.

She said she wanted to fit into the category of the type of women that the men wanted on social media.

Queen Farcadi went on to add that she switched from being called Enyonam to her current name due to her new skin tone.

The social media slay queen said her life changed along with her skin tone because things started looking up and her life became good.

She said her light skin brought her acceptance and took her into places her original dark tone may not have taken her to.

Queen Farcadi added that she was more confident in her skin and has been living a good life ever since she bleached.

She said she was receiving loads of attention from men and also managed to secure some modelling deals due to her bleached skin.

Many Ghanaians were taken aback when 'before and after' photos of Queen Farcadi went viral some years back.

She appeared to have transitioned from an original chocolate-like colour to looking very light-skinned.

