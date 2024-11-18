Jamaican dancehall queen Spice and Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony were recently spotted together

The female music stars were excited to see each other after Stonebwoy's introduction

Eno Barony took to social media to share her enviable moments with the Jamaican legend

Ghanaian musician Eno Barony has called on Jamaican dancehall megastar Spice, who recently arrived in Ghana.

The Jamaican dancehall star, who became the first female hard-core dancehall artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the best reggae album category, spent her initial moments on a familiarisation tour with Stonebwoy.

As part of their packed itinerary, they visited several media stations, including Okay FM, where Stonebwoy introduced Spice to Eno Barony.

Eno Barony born and raised in Ashaiman just as Stonebwoy is one of Ghana's most celebrated female rappers.

In 2021, she won the Best Rapper of The Year category at the 3Music Awards, becoming the first woman to earn the milestone.

Spice, who is in town for a music video shoot with Stonebwoy, couldn't hide her excitement as she linked up with Eno Barony.

The Heavy Load hitmaker shared footage of their meetup on social media, acknowledging Spice and thanking Stonebwoy for facilitating the move.

Fans thronged the comments section to drool over Eno Barony and Spice's moments.

Fans react to Eno Barony and Spice's meeting

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Eno Barony's stint with Spice.

@RichieR1990 said:

"Eno for ask her parents about Spice oo maybe a nurse sold one at the hospital 🤣🤣🤣what a resemblance ❤️"

@mikemonnor wrote:

"The resemblance though…beautiful queens ❤️"

@revvyderhymes remarked:

"You guys for hit the studio and record something give we 🙏🏾"

Spice gifts plantain chips seller

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spice had reciprocated the love she received from a street hawker in Ghana by giving her some cash.

This comes after she requested to have experience selling plantain chips by the roadside. She asked for the basket to be placed on her head, leaving many people in awe.

Reports indicate that the Jamaican legend doled out four hundred dollars to the seller.

