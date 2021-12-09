A young man is going viral on social media after he turned a shopping cart from a mall into his own car

He hit a major street while riding on the cart and nearly got himself crushed by an oncoming vehicle

A video of a young man is going viral on social media after he decided to risk his life in an unusual way on a major street and got captured on camera.

In the video that was made public by the Twitter user @manuelad_26, the man in question decided to join moving cars with a shopping cart as his mode of transportation.

As though that was not dangerous enough, the gentleman also had no form of protection for himself as he was spotted without any helmet or body shield.

In a nerve-wracking moment that was captured in the video, the man nearly collided with an oncoming vehicle and rather veered off the road after trying to swerve the car.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

@yung_chief442 told the poster:

If u wanna post n get likes n retweets fine but don't disrespect GH wah shows is GH huh? U can just post with no caption or different Capt buh Sad to u see pple also joining him disrespecting our country, even tho wah happened in d vid didn't happened in GH

@AKingkonfident said:

Hahahahhaha, ah upon the styles all this be how he wan catch he break.. tnx for the laugh.

@interna47997306 mentioned:

The fact that you were able to fool Ghanaians here who think this is Ghana is even telling

Ghanaian man Posts Pretty Girlfriend who Chose him Although he Lives in a 'Ghetto'

In an equally interesting viral video, a young man in Ghana identified on TikTok as unrulymacmonies1 with the handle @bra_kingsley1, has raised many eyebrows after sharing a video of his beautiful girlfriend.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the gentleman followed the light-skinned beautiful lady as she meandered narrow paths over dirty gutters to his room.

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared with the handle, @Oscarnuwati with the caption:

This is where I live yet she’s stuck with me all through and through and you think I shouldn’t commit? I fall basaaaaaaaaaa. Naaa bro! @IzzatElKhawaja come again. I have to commit.

