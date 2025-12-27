The football world remains in shock as Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother tragically lost their lives

At just 28, Jota’s untimely death has left fans, teammates, and the entire football community mourning a talent taken far too soon

From Anfield to Porto, tributes pour in as the sport reflects on Jota’s incredible career, his vibrant personality

As the year draws to a close, the football world still reels from the tragic loss of Diogo Jota and his brother in a devastating car accident on July 3, 2025.

The 28‑year‑old Liverpool and Portugal forward, widely admired for his skill, work ethic, and passion, was killed alongside his younger brother, André Silva, when the Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the A‑52 motorway near Zamora in northern Spain.

The pair had been driving to Santander to catch a ferry back to England after Jota was advised not to fly following recent surgery.

According to Sky Sports, after joining Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances, helping the Reds secure a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a League Cup, and became a beloved figure at Anfield.

He also enjoyed success with Portugal, earning 49 caps, netting 14 goals, and winning two UEFA Nations League trophies.

Friends, teammates, and fans struggled to come to terms with the loss of a player taken in the prime of his life just days after celebrating his marriage and victories on the field, as Forbes noted.

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral

According to Al Jazeera, a funeral service was held on July 5, 2025, at the Igreja Paroquial de Gondomar near Porto, Portugal, where the brothers grew up. Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects as the coffins were carried outside the church before burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Among those in attendance were Liverpool teammates and staff, including manager Arne Slot, who paid tribute to Jota as “much more than a player” to the club, and captain Virgil van Dijk, who laid flowers in his honour.

Fellow professionals from across the football community also joined the grieving, illustrating the deep impact Jota had on colleagues near and far.

Tributes poured in from every corner of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo, club legends, national leaders, and fans alike expressed their sorrow and offered condolences to Jota’s family, his wife Rute Cardoso, and their three young children, who continue to carry the weight of this unimaginable loss.

As 2025 ends, Diogo Jota's legacy endures in the countless memories shared by fans and the many lives he touched. For Liverpool, he would forever remain legendary, with the club retiring his iconic shirt number - 20.

