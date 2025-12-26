Sekou Nkrumah has alleged that his father, Kwame Nkrumah, triggered the Bawku conflict for political gains in the early years of Ghana's independence

He claimed the Convention People’s Party politicised the chieftaincy structure, creating rival claims to the Bawku skin

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has since led mediation efforts and presented a final report to President Mahama, which the government has accepted

Sekou Nkrumah, the son of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has sparked controversy with his recent comment on the protracted Bawku conflict.

According to him, the age-old chieftaincy dispute was triggered by his father for political gains in the early years of Ghana's independence.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase FM, Sekou Nkrumah claimed the Bawku conflict did not arise naturally as a result of chieftaincy dispute but from political interference by his father.

He said the Bawku dispute, which is between the Mamprusi and Kusasi, was politicised when the Convention People's Party, led by Dr Nkrumah, destroyed the colonial-era traditional authority system to establish a parallel chieftaincy structure.

This, according to him, was designed to serve political interest rather than preserve customs and traditions.

"This became the genesis of the chieftaincy dispute known today as the Mamprusi-Kusasi conflict," he was quoted to have said in a Ghanaweb report.

Referencing the book T"he Bawku Chieftaincy Dispute: History, Legitimacy and Political Interference," Sekou further claimed the colonial authorities maintained a single recognised traditional authority to ensure clarity and stability.

However, this, he said, was disrupted by his father shortly after Ghana gained independence, adding that Dr Nkrumah installed a rival chief, creating two competing claims to the Bawku skin.

About the Bawku tensions

The conflict in Bawku dates back to the 1930s, with the Kusasis and Mamprusis being the main feuding actors.

The tensions revolve around the occupancy of the Bawku skin, which represents chiefly authority in the Bawku traditional area.

As a result of a colonial policy arrangement, the Bawku chief holds paramountcy over Kusasi, Mamprusi, and other local chiefs.

The Kusasis are known to be the indigenes of the Bawku traditional area, while the Mamprusis have claimed a historical presence in Bawku since the 17th century and have asserted that they started the chieftaincy in the region.

In 1957, tensions began to escalate between the Mamprusis and Kusasis over the Bawku chieftaincy, which led to the installation of two separate chiefs for the same position.

These tensions have culminated in a protracted conflict that has led to several deaths over the years.

The government recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who was enskinned on 24 April 1984, as the current chief of the township.

President John Mahama took a trip to Bawku seven days after his inauguration on 7 January 2025 and reiterated his resolve to restore peace in the troubled township. He described peace in Bawku as one of his priorities.

President John Mahama's government states its position on the Bawku Mediation Report presented by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: UGC.

Otumfuo's mediation effort on Bawku conflict

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, began mediation efforts in 2024 through constant engagement with key stakeholders from both the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

The Asantehene, who is credited with restoring peace in Dagbon, one of the conflict-prone areas in Ghana, has consistently reiterated his unwavering commitment to ending the age-old chieftaincy dispute between the feuding factions in Bawku.

After months of mediation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, presented the final report on the mediation effort, which contained some recommendations, to President Mahama.

On Wednesday, 17 December 2026, the government issued a statement, stating that it has fully accepted the report and the recommendations therein.

Mahama appeals for peace in Bawku

President John Mahama had appealed for lasting peace in Bawku, amid the ethnic tensions.

Speaking at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations, Mahama emphasised the need for unity and dialogue to resolve the tension.

He lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who needed a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams in life.

