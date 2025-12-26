Godwin Asediba has resigned from his position at Media General after three years of working with the company

The 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year announced his resignation from Media General on December 26

Netizens who reacted to the news shared their views, with many wishing him well in his future endeavours

Award-winning investigative reporter and news anchor Godwin Asediba has officially parted ways with Media General after three years with the media franchise.

He announced his departure from Media General in a Facebook post on December 26, 2025.

Godwin Asediba leaves Media General after winning GJA awards Photo credit: @Godwin Asediba/Facebook

In the post, he thanked Media General for providing him with a platform to learn and grow in his work as a journalist.

“After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to bring to a close a profoundly rewarding and defining chapter of my professional journey with Media General, specifically TV3, 3FM, and 3news.com, where I served as an investigative journalist, producer, and news anchor for three years.”

“My time with the organisation has been nothing short of formative. Media General offered me a platform to grow, to learn, to be challenged, and to find my voice as a journalist and storyteller. For this, I am profoundly grateful. The trust placed in me, the opportunities to tell meaningful stories, and the exposure to a fast-paced, purpose-driven newsroom shaped me in ways that will remain with me for life.”

He opened up about his new chapter and urged people who follow his work to also follow him on his YouTube channel.

“I am especially thankful to management, editors, producers, and colleagues whose guidance, support, and belief in my work made the journey worthwhile. Working alongside such dedicated professionals, people committed to truth, impact, and public service was both a privilege and an education. The lessons learned in the field, in the newsroom, and behind the scenes have strengthened my craft and deepened my sense of responsibility as a journalist.

“As this chapter draws to a close, I do so with nothing but appreciation and respect for Media General and everyone who played a role in my journey. The memories, experiences, and relationships built will always be a part of my story.

“I step forward into the next phase with gratitude for the past and optimism for what lies ahead. Thank you, Media General, for being part of my journey.”

He added:

“With gratitude and fond memories, I close an important chapter at Media General. It has been a privilege working with such talented people and contributing to meaningful work. To stay connected, kindly follow me here and subscribe to my YouTube channel: youtube.com/@godwinasediba7419.”

Godwin Asediba named overall best journalist at GJA Awards. Photo credit: @Godwin Asediba/Facebook

Career of Godwin Asediba

Godwin Asediba joined Media General in September 2022 after leaving EIB Network.

During his time at Media General, the young journalist made significant strides in the performance of his duties, winning several awards.

In 2023, he was adjudged Documentary TV Reporter of the Year at the 27th GJA Awards. He also won Health Reporter of the Year at the 28th GJA Awards.

He won the BBC News Komla Dumor Award in 2025 for his outstanding African storytelling.

Godwin Asediba’s crowning moment as a journalist was in November 2025, when he was awarded Overall Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

Giovani Caleb and Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, who worked with Godwin Asediba at Media General, wished him well on his future endeavour.

Giovani Elolo Caleb commented:

“Come back here! Haha. We’ll miss you dearly. Wishing you all the best on your new journey. We truly appreciate you.”

Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku stated:

“Oh nooo!!!!!!! We will miss you!!!!!!!!!! The world is yours though, go shake things up and make us proud!!!!!!!”

