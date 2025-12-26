Kylian Mbappe added star power to AFCON 2025 after turning up in Rabat to support his close friend and former PSG teammate, Achraf Hakimi

The Real Madrid forward was spotted in the stands at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah during Morocco’s second group match against Mali

Mbappe joins a list of notable French football figures in Morocco, following in the footsteps of legend Zinedine Zidane and rising star Désiré Doué, both of whom are attending the tournament

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe added fresh sparkle to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after making an appearance in Rabat to support close friend Achraf Hakimi and the Morocco national team.

Mbappe was spotted in the stands during the Group A clash between Morocco and Mali on December 26, 2025, instantly drawing attention inside the stadium and across social media.

AFCON 2025: Mbappe Storms Rabat to Support Achraf Hakimi and Morocco Against Mali

Mbappe storms Rabat to support Hakimi

The French superstar, who shares a strong bond with Hakimi despite leaving Paris Saint-Germain, arrived dressed in a Moroccan jersey proudly bearing Hakimi’s shirt number, topped off with a jacket that completed the look.

Images and videos seen by YEN.com.gh captured the moment, with fans delighted by the show of friendship on Africa’s biggest football stage.

Below is the video:

The appearance quickly became a talking point online, with many praising the Real Madrid man for celebrating friendship beyond club colours and national borders. Supporters welcomed his presence as further proof of AFCON’s growing global appeal.

@roxyrashed3 hailed:

"Bro code at its finest! Mbappé flying in to support his boy Hakimi True friendship goals."

@real_nkay001 added:

"Bro is doing what bro's do."

@Ahindehezekiah shared:

"AFCON to the world. This is a great tournament and beautiful game of football."

Mbappe’s visit came as Morocco continued their push for continental glory on home soil.

Hakimi, who was not fully fit, missed the Atlas Lions' opening win over Comoros but remains a key figure in Walid Regragui's plans.

His possible return against Mali has generated excitement, with the presence of familiar faces expected to lift morale within the camp.

Before moving on to new chapters in their careers, Mbappe, Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele shared the same dressing room at PSG.

That connection has clearly endured, with Dembele also expected to join the growing list of stars attending matches in Morocco.

Zidane, others turn AFCON into worldwide attraction

Mbappe’s appearance adds to a steady stream of high-profile figures gracing the 35th edition of the tournament.

Zinedine Zidane recently attended Algeria’s emphatic win over Sudan to support his son Luca Zidane.

The 1998 World Cup winner was not the only French-related player present at the AFCON, as PSG winger Desire Doue was seen in Marrakech cheering his elder brother Guela during Cote d'Ivoire's victory over Mozambique.

These moments have blended elite football with powerful personal stories, reinforcing AFCON’s status as more than just a competition.

