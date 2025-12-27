PAC Academy were rocked by dual tragedies in 2025, leaving fans and players devastated

From the extradition of their bankroller to the loss of GM Stephen Appiah, it’s been a year of heartbreak for PAC Academy

Ghana football continues to mourn as PAC Academy endures its darkest moments of the year

Ghana Division One League side PAC Academy endured tumultuous moments, suffering two major blows in under three weeks this year.

The Offinso-based club, a rising force in the Ashanti Region’s football scene, was first rocked by the extradition of its bankroller, Inusah Ahmed, along with three associates, to the United States over alleged involvement in massive online scams and romance fraud schemes.

Inusah Ahmed extradited to the U.S.

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that four Ghanaian nationals, including Inusah Ahmed, Isaac Oduro Boateng (Kofi Boat), Patrick Kwame Asare, and Derrick Van Yeboah, were sent to the United States to face charges in connection with a transnational criminal network accused of defrauding victims of more than $100 million through romance scams and business email compromises.

The accused now face multiple counts of wire fraud conspiracy, each carrying a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as NYC Criminal Attorneys explained.

Ahmed, known for his opulent mansion in Offinso, was at the center of this high-profile case that sent shockwaves through the PAC Academy family.

Tragic loss of General Manager Stephen Appiah

As PAC Academy continued to grapple with the fallout from Ahmed’s arrest, the club suffered another devastating loss with the passing of General Manager Stephen Appiah.

Sources revealed to YEN.com.gh that Appiah died on the night of Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after a brief illness.

A PAC Academy official described Appiah’s impact on the club:

"Stephen did more than just run the administration; he guided the registration of our players on the GFA system and mentored countless young talents at the colts level. His passing is a huge loss for the Ashanti region and Ghanaian football as a whole. I am truly devastated."

Tributes for Stephen Appiah

News of Appiah’s death sparked an outpouring of grief on social media from fans, officials, and football stakeholders.

Seth Amoako wrote: "I am so sad. I do not even know what to say. Rest in peace, Appiah." Kwame Boateng added, "This is heartbreaking. Stephen Appiah was a true gentleman who gave his all to colts football. Ghana football will miss you."

Akosua Mensah said, "You mentored so many young players and gave hope to countless dreams. May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Yaw Owusu commented, "Such a big loss for the local game. Stephen was passionate, humble, and hardworking. Division One football will never forget you."

