Nigeria’s second group match at AFCON 2025 has taken on an extra layer of intrigue after a mysterious cat predicted the outcome of the Group C blockbuster against Tunisia

Both teams opened their campaigns with victories, and a win for either side on December 27 would seal qualification for the knockout stage

The Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles share a fierce rivalry, having met 21 times across all competitions, with Tunisia holding the edge in the head-to-head record

As excitement builds ahead of the blockbuster Group C clash between Nigeria and Tunisia at AFCON 2025, an unlikely figure has once again stolen the spotlight.

Nimbus Pronos, the now-famous prediction cat, has delivered its verdict on the highly anticipated battle between two African heavyweights, sparking curiosity and debate among fans.

The fixture, set to shape the direction of the group, has attracted attention for its history, quality, and high stakes.

Before a ball is kicked in Fes, Nimbus has already played its part, offering a prediction that has set social media buzzing.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Mysterious cat predicts winner

In a video shared on Instagram, three bowls labelled 'Nigeria', 'Draw', and 'Tunisia' were carefully arranged on a dining table.

Nimbus Pronos calmly approached the setup, paused briefly, then walked straight to the Nigerian bowl and began eating. The moment was quickly interpreted as a sign that the Super Eagles would emerge victorious at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Watch the video:

For Nigerian supporters, the clip sparked hope and amusement. For others, it invited scepticism.

Nimbus has enjoyed moments of fame during the tournament, but not all forecasts have aged well.

The feline previously backed Mali to beat Zambia, only for Patson Daka to rise late and head home an equaliser.

Another call tipped South Africa and Angola to share points, yet Lyle Foster’s late strike changed the outcome in favour of Bafana Bafana.

There have been successes, too. Nimbus correctly predicted Egypt’s win over Zimbabwe, a match settled by Mohamed Salah deep into stoppage time.

More recently, the mysterious cat has enjoyed a run of accurate calls, with its last four predictions landing as expected.

That recent form has given Nigerian fans renewed confidence ahead of this showdown.

Nigeria vs Tunisia match preview

Beyond the superstition lies a rivalry rich in history. Nigeria and Tunisia have faced each other 21 times across competitions.

According to CAF Online, Tunisia hold six wins, Nigeria have five, while 10 matches ended level. At AFCON finals, the Super Eagles have the advantage with three victories, one defeat, and two ties settled by penalties.

Their most recent meeting still stings for Nigeria. At the 2021 tournament, Tunisia edged a tense round of 16 encounter through a Youssef Msakni strike.

Ahead of the contest, Nigeria's head coach Eric Chelle struck a calm tone, saying:

"Tunisia are a big team with a strong playing identity and a solid World Cup qualifying campaign behind them. They play good football and started this tournament very well. But we have a good team too, and we are improving with every match."

Whether football logic or feline instinct prevails, all eyes will be on Nigeria and Tunisia when they meet, with pride, progress, and prediction all on the line.

