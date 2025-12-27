A man who reportedly left his family in Liberia to meet Ebo Noah expressed disappointment in a viral video

This came after some Ghanaians interviewed the man, who was spotted sitting idle on the shores of Elmina Beach

The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending faith-based responses while others called for urgent action from authorities

A Liberian man has shared his ordeal after he left his family to join Ebo Noah's ark ahead of the December 25, 2025, flood in Ghana.

In a sad video, the elderly man spoke about how he believed in the Ghanaian prophet's prophecy about the floods.

Liberian Man Leaves Family to Join Ebo Noah, Gets Disappointed as Prophet Attends Rapperholic

Man leaves family to join Ebo Noah

A man travelled all the way from Liberia to Elmina, Ghana, with the hope of boarding one of the modern-day arks promised by self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah.

Upon arriving at the ark site, he was reportedly left in tears as he waited alone beside his suitcase, feeling a mix of anticipation and disappointment.

Witnesses recount that he spent several hours at the site, only to discover that Ebo Noah was attending the highly publicised Rapperholic Festival at the Grand Arena in Accra, rather than overseeing the preparations for his promised salvation.

Reactions as Liberian man leaves family to join Ebo Noah

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched the Liberian man's video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

richkartel32 stated:

"Ebo Noah needs to be arrested."

Papa Clem stated:

"How on earth should any sane person believe Obo Noah?."

kelvinquarm467 stated:

"Ebo Noah God will punish papa."

kweku Jerry GH stated:

"Ebo Noah is a fool."

Humble Tiger stated:

"This is not content. Chale I prefer they put 8 on his hand then he go hold 11 if he comes out of dat he go learn from his lessons. Even the Ghanaians no take am serious you dey trip from your country to here akwaaba."

Who is Ebo Noah?

Ebo Noah has become one of the most discussed religious figures in the region over recent months, particularly following his audacious prophecies predicting a catastrophic global flood would occur on December 25.

The young man who claimed to have received divine revelations rose to prominence after unveiling plans to construct a series of modern-day “arks” intended to save his followers from an anticipated disaster.

Ebo Noah attends Rapperholic 2025

Ebo Noah has once again captured the public eye when he made an unexpected appearance at the Rapperholic Festival on December 25, 2025.

The prophet looked elegant in his signature ensemble as he arrived at the sold-out concert with top celebrities like Serwaa Amihere in attendance.

The social media personality wowed many as he was allowed to include Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie, on stage.

Ebo Noah hangs out with Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shown his humility as he was spotted hanging out with Ebo Noah after his performance at the 2025 Rapperholic concert.

The BET winner couldn't stop smiling as he had a brief conversation with the self-acclaimed prophet in a viral video which has taken over Instagram.

Ebo Noah flaunts his new Mercedes

Ghanaian prophet Ebo Noah has caused a stir after he flaunted his new Mercedes in a viral video on Instagram before December 25, 2025.

The man of God looked simple in the signature outfit made with a sack as he parked his car in front of a plush restaurant in Accra.

Some social media users blasted Ebo Noah in the comments section, claiming that he used the wrong method to get popular.

