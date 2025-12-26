Mohamed Salah has scored two goals at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Liverpool superstar has seen his 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings significantly enhanced as Egypt reach the knockout stages of the tournament

Kylian Mbappe is still leading the 2026 Ballon d'Or power rankings thanks to his amazing 2025/26 season with Real Madrid

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Following Ousmane Dembele’s triumph as the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, focus has quickly turned to the next chapter.

The race for the 2026 award is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years, with Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Mohamed Salah determined to carve their place in football history.

Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah boosts his 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings. Image credit: Liverpool FC

Source: Getty Images

Check out Score 24's 10-man 2026 Ballon d'Or contenders below.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe remains among the world’s most dangerous forwards, with 30 goals this season so far. His form has placed him firmly among the leading contenders for major individual honours in 2026.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is a huge favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Image credit: BR Images, Albert

Source: Getty Images

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Many see him as a rising star who could challenge for the Ballon d’Or if he keeps performing at a top level throughout the 2025-26 season, as featured by Scores24.

Having missed out on the 2025 crown to Ousmane Dembele, finishing as runner-up, all signs point to Lamine Yamal setting his sights on the ultimate prize in 2026, and the best part is, he has all the talent to make it happen.

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Norwegian continues to rank among football’s deadliest finishers. Should Manchester City challenge on all fronts, Haaland’s knack for delivering in crucial matches could propel him into the Ballon d’Or spotlight. He’s already being tipped as an early contender.

4. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Harry Kane has adapted quickly to life at Bayern Munich, making an immediate impact. The England captain has recorded eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga, along with two goals in the Champions League.

His sharp finishing and intelligent build-up play have turned him into the focal point of Bayern’s attack, strengthening his Ballon d’Or credentials if the club succeeds in Germany and Europe.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah’s trademark consistency remains his biggest asset, but Liverpool’s early Champions League exit last season hampered his 2025 Ballon d’Or chances.

According to CBS Sports, if the Egyptian continues producing goals and assists while guiding Liverpool deep into Europe, he could mount a strong case for 2026. Right now, he is featuring at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, netting two goals for Egypt already.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Image credit: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

6. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Already in the mix in the 2025 award, Raphinha’s creative impact, goal contributions, and ability to shine in big moments make him a name to watch.

Ultimately, the Brazilian's chances hinge on his individual brilliance as well as Barcelona's performance in Europe.

7. Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

Ferran Torres is enjoying a strong start to the season with Barcelona, contributing four goals and one assist in La Liga so far.

The Spanish forward has looked more decisive and confident in the final third, shedding his reputation as merely a squad option. If his current form continues, Torres could emerge as a genuine dark horse in this year’s individual rankings.

8. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

Luis Díaz has begun his Bayern Munich career brightly, registering three goals and two assists in the Bundesliga.

The dynamic winger’s pace, creativity, and direct style have added fresh energy to Bayern’s attack. Although he is not yet among the leading contenders, sustained performances could see Díaz climb rapidly in the rankings.

9. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bradley Barcola is emerging as a key young talent at PSG, with three Ligue 1 goals and a Champions League assist, and could become a surprise name in the Ballon d’Or race.

10. Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Marcus Thuram continues to deliver for Inter Milan, blending physical presence with technical quality in the final third. With three Serie A goals and one assist, plus two more strikes in the Champions League, his influence has been crucial to Inter’s strong performances.

Kylian Mbappe wins court case against PSG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Paris labour court has ruled that Paris Saint‑Germain (PSG) must pay former striker Mbappe nearly €60 million in unpaid salary and contractual bonuses, marking a significant chapter in one of European football’s most‑watched legal battles.

The judgment comes more than 18 months after the France international striker left the Ligue 1 giants to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024, following the expiration of his contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh