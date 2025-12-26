Nana Agradaa’s church, the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, caused a stir on social media after announcing her as a pastor for their December 31, 2025, service

A flier from the church advertising the annual programme listed Pastor Angel Asiamah and Evangelist Josephine Asiamah, Agradaa’s new nickname as scheduled to appear

The controversial church flier sparked heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians wondering if the jailed preacher would be attending in-person or via Zoom

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has garnered attention on social media after being billed to appear at her December 31, 2025, watchnight service.

Nana Agradaa's church causes stir as she's billed to appear at the December 31, 2025, church service.

The Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, currently headed by Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, while she serves a 15-year jail term, shared details of the upcoming service on Facebook on December 24.

The December 31 service, typically known as ‘all-night’, serves as a crucial service for every church in Ghana where the chapter on the current year is closed, and the tone is set for the New Year.

In a flyer shared on the church’s Facebook page, the photos of the officiating minsters for the program were shared, including Angel Asiamah and Nana Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua Asiamah but now known as Josephine Asiamah.

The post shared by the International Heaven Way Champion’s International Ministry stirred drama on social media, with many Ghanaians wondering if the preacher was going to attend the service.

Others speculated that she might join via Zoom, with heated debate ongoing over whether the jailed preacher would attend the service.

Nana Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty on two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s all-night service

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post announcing the Heaven Way all-night service with Nana Agradaa.

Raphael Kwabena wrote:

"Papa, why do you put Agradaa on a flyer? Would she be taking part of the 31st night 🤔?"

Elizabeth Narh said:

"Point of correction, the location is "Nsawam female prison" not Weija junction. Thank you."

Bismark Foli wrote:

"Please, court, allow Mama Pat to come out and lead us to cross over, then she can go back ɛrh...she will share rice too we beg la."

Bhra Quesi commented:

"So she'll be there by Zoom, I guess."

KWESI TV said:

"Will Mama Pat be there, or will she organize her own at Nsawam?"

John Kay commented:

"Do you think people will come? Ghanafo) Asiamah is calling us for 31st ooooh, he wants money to sponsor Agradaa's release, so everybody should be wise."

Nana Aba Anamoah visits Nana Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Nana Aba Anamoah visited the Nsawam Female Prison with Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah.

The trio donated items to the inmates and had a one-on-one meeting with Nana Agradaa, whom they described as being in good shape.

