The family of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II were present at the Christmas Durbar hosted at the Manhyia Palace

An adorable video making the rounds showed the reaction of the youngest daughter of the Asantehene, Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem, after someone greeted her at the event

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have praised the daughter of the Asantehene for her humility

The youngest daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem, has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons.

This comes as she attended a Christmas Durbar hosted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Afia Kobi Park, Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi on December 25, 2025.

A video making the rounds showed the moment she, in the company of her brother, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and some young ladies, arrived at Afia Kobi Park, Manhyia Palace, where the durbar was taking place.

Clad in white attire, she appeared to be conversing with her friend as she made her way to the entrance of the park when someone shouted her name and said, “Ohemaa, Afehyia pa,” a usual seasonal greeting often used during festive periods or the New Year.

She gently turned, smiled broadly, and responded in Twi, “Afe nko mbe to yɛn,” to wit, “May we live to see the end of the year.”

Christmas Durbar at Manhyia

The Christmas Durbar at Manhyia was well attended by dignitaries, notable among them Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Agyeman-Boadi, who represented the Ashanti Regional Minister; former Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah; former Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne; New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong; and the Tuareg Chief’s representative in Ghana.

Also present to pay homage to the King were staff from Opemsuo Radio, Bodukwan Multi Fruit Processing Factory, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Manhyia Palace Museum, Asante Kotoko SC, Manhyia Land Secretariat, Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, and the Manhyia Police Division.

The adorable video, which highlighted the humility and good upbringing of Afua Kobi Serwaa Ampem, has raked in over 180,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to Nana Afia Kobi’s presence

Social media users who reacted to the video have showered praise on the youngest daughter of the Asantehene for her show of humility.

“Yaw Dwarkwaa” commented:

“The daughter of the Asantehene is humble, respectful, and has a good upbringing. See how she turned to respond to the seasonal greeting. Asantehene, gye wo two piaww.”

“Mam” stated:

“U see their humbleness.”

“Angel” added:

“Wow, she looks just as beautiful as her mum.”

“Diva Rukiiya” added:

“The royal family.”

“Nanakwasi Dubai” wrote:

“Asikafo deɛ few friends oo.”

Otumfuo’s daughter attends brother's graduation

