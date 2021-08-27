Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that he would love to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo if the move to Man City materialize

The Belgium international who has been City's most valuable player over the years added that he can not wait work together with the Portuguese

Talks are already ongoing for a potential transfer for Ronaldo as City have reportedly offered him a two year deal from Juventus

Kevin de Bruyne is already relishing the idea of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Man City this season, Manchester Evening news.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told Juventus that he does not want to play for the club again through his agent Jorge Mendes, Sky Sports.

And this development has excited De Bruyne with reports claiming discussions are already ongoing for the 36-year-old's transfer to the Etihad.

Kevin de Bruyne can not wait to start working with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man City. Photo by Vincent Kalut

It is understood that the Citizens are offering Ronaldo a two-year deal that would potentially see him tag along with the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne who has always been among the top players with the most assists in the Premier League revealed what Ronaldo would make of his quality.

"I would look to strikers, someone like Thierry Henry, my coach at Belgium.

"Even someone like Cristiano, for me as a creative player you know he is going to be there so I want someone quick who can go deep, that would help me a lot.

"For what I do, strikers are the main importance."

De Bruyne played a key role in City's winning the Premier League and finishing as runner-up in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola will be happy to work with Ronaldo which could boost their chancing in landing the European title for the Citizens in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has finally let the cat out the bag as he told Juventus through his agent Jorge Mendes he wants to leave the club, Sky Italy, reports.

Reports making the round reveal that Man City are in secret meeting with Ronaldo and are set to offer him a two-year contract at the Etihad.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn £12.8m-per-season which is currently lower than the €31m per year with Juve.

The Bianconeri want £25m for the Portuguese captain but City would rather sign the 36-year-old who has shown no signs of slowing down for free.

