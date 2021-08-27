A young Nigerian lady, Chelsea Osayande, bagged a first class in medical laboratory science and won nine awards

Chelsea was recently inducted into the medical laboratory science profession and she shared adorable photos on her social media page

Nigerians on social media have flooded the comment section of Chelsea's post to congratulate the young lady

A young Nigerian lady identified as Chelsea Osayande has celebrated bagging a first class in medical laboratory science and winning nine awards.

Taking to her LinkedIn page, the young lady shared adorable photos of herself as she was inducted into the medical laboratory science profession.

Chelsea Osayande has made herself proud by bagging a first class in medical laboratory science. Photo credit: Chelsea Osayande/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

The journey wasn't easy

Chelsea said the journey wasn't easy but God saw her through and she graduated effortlessly with a first class.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In her words:

"The journey wasn't easy but even with the fight and struggle, God saw me through and I effortlessly graduated with a first class in medical laboratory science, histopathology specialty."

Receiving nine awards and expressing gratitude

The young lady received nine awards out of 13 and expressed gratitude to Dr Efosa Bolaji Odigie for his fatherly love.

In her words:

"My sincere appreciation goes to Dr. Efosa Bolaji Odigie for his fatherly love. Prof M. A. Okungbowa, Dr Ogbeide and Mrs Funmi Omo for her mentorship and scholarship award.

"To my parents, may God reward you greatly. Remember you are limitless. God bless you all."

Nigerians celebrate Chelsea

Osaretin Michael (Loran) said:

"Congrats Chelsea. This is just the beginning."

Iseoluwa Asikhia commented:

"Congrats. More Wins."

Dr. Efosa Bolaji Odigie wrote:

"Congratulations. The sky is not your limit my Dear."

Ekene Nathan Uzodi commented:

"Chelsea the star girl, this is wonderful. More awards and achievements to come."

Lady bags awards as she emerges best graduating student of her faculty in UNILAG

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Cynthia Okoye celebrated her win after emerging as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

The lady, who bagged many awards after graduating with a CGPA of 4.82, took to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure and share adorable photos of herself.

Cynthia said she's the first graduate in her family, adding that her achievements were the Lord's doing.

Source: Yen