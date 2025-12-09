Messi has set a remarkable new record that has never been witnessed before in the history of Major League Soccer

La Pulga helped Inter Miami to secure their first-ever MLS Cup, providing two crucial assists in the final

Lionel Messi secured an overwhelming majority of the votes, leaving his competitors far behind and underlining his dominance in the league

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Lionel Messi has scooped the 2025 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award, setting a record that stands alone in the league’s history and highlighting his impact on the game in the United States.

The Inter Miami star capped off a remarkable 2025 season by delivering 48 goal contributions, 29 goals, and 19 assists, the second-highest tally in MLS history, and led his team to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi wins the 2025 MLS MVP award for the second season in a row. Image credit: Jeff Dean

Source: Getty Images

According to France 24, Messi’s dominance extended to the postseason, where he helped Inter Miami secure their first-ever MLS Cup. In the final, he provided two assists, earning MLS Cup MVP honors and cementing a season that combined individual brilliance with team success.

According to the MLS, throughout the 2025 regular season, the 2022 World Cup champion maintained a staggering average of 1.78 goal involvements per 90 minutes, second only to his own record of 2.18 in 2024.

Lionel Messi also joined Sebastian Giovinco (2015) as the only players in MLS history to lead the league in both goals and assists in the same season.

Messi’s consistency was evident, with 10 multi-goal games, nine matches with at least three goal contributions, and an unprecedented streak of scoring multiple goals in five consecutive games from late May to mid-July.

Meanwhile, the accolades piled up alongside the statistics for La Pulga. Messi claimed the MLS Golden Boot with 29 goals, earned three MLS Player of the Month awards, and was named MLS Player of the Matchday six times.

Lionel Messi retains his MLS MVP award in 2025. Image credit: Jeff Dean

Source: Getty Images

Messi sets an all-time MLS record

Over his MLS career, he now boasts two MVP awards, two Best XI selections, two All-Star appearances, a Golden Boot, 12 Player of the Matchday honors, and five Player of the Month titles.

For his 2025 MVP honour, Lionel Messi captured 70.43% of the total vote, well ahead of Anders Dreyer of San Diego FC, according to the MLS official website. The margin highlighted his on-field dominance and the recognition of his influence across media, peers, and club representatives.

Now, Messi joins Preki, the only other two-time MLS MVP, but sets himself apart as the first to win the award in consecutive seasons. While Preki won his honors six years apart (1997 and 2003), Messi’s back-to-back triumphs underscore a level of consistency rarely seen in league history.

With Argentina touted as one of the leading contenders for the 2026 World Cup, only time will tell if Messi can once again inspire the South American nation to successive global glories.

Messi's non-penalty MLS goals record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi set a new MLS record by scoring the most non-penalty goals in a single season.

This feat and his 2025 MLS MVP accolade add yet another historic milestone to his already remarkable 2025 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh