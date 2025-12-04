A young Ghanaian woman, Veronica Sasu, shared how failing Core Maths in 2017 left her feeling lost and convinced her future was over, marking the lowest point in her academic journey

Veronica Sasu said she rebuilt her life step by step, sharing how she eventually got admission into the University

Veronica celebrated a milestone her 2017 self could never imagine, and she shared her story to inspire others that life truly gets better

Veronica Sasu, a young Ghanaian woman, has received a lot of attention online after sharing how failing math in 2017 led to an incredible transformation in her life.

Veronica Sasu, a young Ghanaian woman, opens up about how her lowest academic moment became her defining comeback.

What once felt like the end of the road actually became the beginning of everything good that followed.

Looking back, Veronica said she was devastated by the failure. She felt lost and believed her dreams were over. But now she’s learned that our worst moments aren’t always the end.

Instead of giving up, she kept pushing forward, even when things were difficult.

Veronica Sasu inspires students after academic setbacks

She wrote her exams in 2018 and passed, eventually getting admission to the University.

Veronica went on to study French at KNUST, had opportunities to travel, and met people who believed in her even when she didn’t believe in herself.

Through persistence and focus, she became skilled in French and now teaches and interprets the language.

But she didn’t stop there. Veronica is now pursuing her master’s degree in International Business, something she never imagined possible back in 2017.

She said, “The me from 2017 would never have believed this was possible.”

Veronica Sasu explained that she shared her story to inspire anyone who feels stuck or overwhelmed. Progress may not be fast or magical, but you can always move forward, even slowly.

She said, “If you’re going through a tough time, don’t give up. You’re not behind or forgotten. God hasn’t left you.”

She added that one day, everyone going through challenges will look back and wonder why they ever worried.

Her post has resonated deeply with many young people, especially students facing academic struggles, setbacks, or feelings of stagnation. Many say her story is a powerful reminder that failure does not define your future.

Her story is just one of many from young Ghanaians who are sharing their struggles and successes to encourage others experiencing similar challenges.

Ghanaian shows how students who failed WASSCE can graduate with peers and earn both a diploma and a degree.

