Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong has opened up about his relationship with the late Daddy Lumba before his demise

The singer gave a detailed explanation of how he tried to build a good relationship with the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, whose funeral has been scheduled for December 13, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Ola Michael's interview with Great Ampong on Instagram

Gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, popularly known as Great Ampong, has addressed claims about the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, in a viral video.

In an interview with Ola Michael, the gospel musician opened up about his relationship with the late Highlife legend.

"Daddy Lumba Lifted Me in 2012": Great Ampong Alleges That the Singer Wasn't Sick for 17 Years

Ampong alleges Lumba lifted him in 2012

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Great Ampong alleged that Makra Mo hitmaker Daddy Lumba was not sick for 17 years before his death.

In an interview with Neat FM on December 8, 2025, Ampong said that although Lumba had suffered from a serious illness, the duration had been exaggerated by the public.

The Nyame Akatua hitmaker claimed he had a good relationship with Daddy Lumba and recounted a particular instance when they met after one of the Highlife singer’s stellar performances.

"After Daddy Lumba performed at one of his shows, I got to know him. He was overjoyed to tell me that he had been searching for me. In front of Roman Fada, he raised me up. In 2012, he told me that if Ghanaians understood who I was, they would support me just as much as he did."

Ampong describes his relationship with Daddy Lumba

Great Ampong also explained that he occasionally checked up on the late musician at his house, but never got the opportunity to meet him in person.

According to Ampong, Lumba later summoned him to his home almost two years after those visits. When he arrived, he found the musician in a wheelchair due to a serious illness.

"I used to go to his house to check on him, but they always said he wasn’t around. Almost two years later, Daddy Lumba called me and asked me to come home. When I got there, he was sick and in a wheelchair."

"I realised that they always claimed he wasn't around because they didn't want anyone to know he was ill. He told me he was in such excruciating pain that he sometimes wished he could put a stop to it all and asked me to find him a strong pastor".

"He used to watch me on the CCTV cameras whenever I came to visit. But he was the one who told them not to let anyone see him because of his condition", he shared.

Ampong alleges Daddy Lumba wasn't sick for 17 Years

Great Ampong alleged on live radio with Ola Michael that although Daddy Lumba had health issues, he was not bedridden for 17 years.

The gospel singer claimed that after Lumba's death, he initially chose to remain silent, but felt compelled to correct the narrative as "fabricated stories" spread online.

"Those who claim he was ill and confined to bed for seventeen years ought to stop spreading false information. I know he wasn't as strong as he was when he lifted me up, but he wasn’t sick like how I met him in a wheelchair."

"He told me that he was bedridden for almost two years,” he added. “When I arrived, Odo Broni, who was taking care of him, was the one who served me."

"I preferred not to speak after his death, but hearing the lies people are fabricating made me want to explain things properly," he concluded.

