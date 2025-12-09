A video trending online has captured a tense moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate

A video trending online has captured a heated moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate over unexpected fare charges.

Passengers insisted that the amount being demanded was unfair and unjust, sparking a wave of discussions across social media.

Passengers reacted with mixed feelings, especially regarding fare hikes at night.

Operating on the Dodowa–Accra Central route, the vehicle became the centre of an unexpected standoff after commuters firmly refused to pay the alleged unapproved fare.

Fueling the tension further, the mate reportedly became agitated when the passengers stood their ground.

The vehicle has since circulated widely, drawing widespread commentary as many express frustration over rising transport costs and confrontations with some transport workers.

Watch the X video below.

Reactions to the Dodowa passenger–mate clash

YEN.com.gh monitored the online discussions and gathered some notable comments shared by netizens:

@_Cheatless wrote:

"Lately this has become normal oo. Around 3 to 5 pm, there are no cars, and when the drivers finally come, they charge more than they should. You have no choice because you want to get home. But it’s Ghana, no law works here."

@Nanaezze commented:

"This period de3, they will continue doing this if we don’t speak with one voice."

@_mrahenkorah added:

"The mate has every right to increase the fare because the NDC people spoil the country."

CFCking @kingamanor1 (Fan account) wrote:

"This kind of incident happens almost every day. Oh Ghana."

@Ze_owongo appealed:

"@JDMahama, we beg you. Pay attention to this side wai. This situation is putting a lot of strain on the average Ghanaian, and your transport ministers are quiet."

Chaos as mate reportedly tripled fares

In a related development, some Ghanaians have expressed frustration after some trotro (minibus) operators allegedly hiked fares.

Ghanaians share their frustration over nighttime exploitation by trotro operators over the hike in transport fare.

The daily commuters along the busy Kasoa stretch expressed their disappointment and displeasure with the alleged price hike from GH¢10 to a staggering GH¢30.

According to reports, some trotro operators make these changes mainly at nighttime, leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket amid Ghana's ongoing economic pressures.

The issue, as seen in a video shared on social media, captured a chaotic scene of operators and mates calling out Kasoa destination under the dim glow of streetlights, along with the new GH¢30 price.

Despite their call, no commuter dared enter the minibus. The scene showed a growing trend of unauthorised fare surges that exploit late-hour vulnerabilities.

The Kasoa-Accra route is an important artery for thousands of daily commuters linking the capital to outlying towns. It has also long been plagued by traffic snarls and fare disputes.

According to the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), official fares were adjusted upward by 20% in August 2025 to offset operational costs, following a 15% reduction in May due to stabilised petroleum prices.

Trotro driver accuses AMA officer of extortion

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a commercial trotro driver accused an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion after being forced to pay GH₵400.

The Accra driver insisted he committed no offence which necessitated any payment to the taskforce.

The incident has sparked intense online discussions, with many calling for accountability.

Source: YEN.com.gh