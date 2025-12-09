John Ntim Fordjour has accused the NDC government of spending GHC38 million on the Akwatia by - election under the guise of security operations

He alleged that the funds were channelled through National Security and the Ghana Police Service to justify the expenditure

Fordjour made the claims after Parliament declared the Kpandai seat vacant, triggering preparations for another by-election

The Ranking Member of the Defence Committee of Ghana's Parliament, John Ntim Fordjour, has levelled a serious allegation against the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to John Ntim Fordjour, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South, the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, blew a whopping GHC38 million on the recently conducted Akwatia by-election.

Ranking Member of Parliament's Defence Committee, John Ntim Fordjour, accuses NDC of spending GHC38m on the Akwatia by-election. Photo credit: @NtimFordjour/x.

Source: Twitter

In a post on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the Ranking Member of the Defence Committee alleged that the money was spent by the National Security and Ghana Police Service under the guise of providing security at the Akwatia by-election.

Describing the alleged expenditure as "chop chop", the MP, who is in Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggested that the NDC was looking for another opportunity to squander the taxpayer's money on impending by-elections at Kpandai.

“NDC blew GHC38 million on Akwatia by-election under the pretext of security spending by National Security and Ghana Police Service. Could GHC38 million chop chop be the motivation behind their incessant greedy appetite to forcibly conduct by-election in Kpandai? Are they looking for another opportunity to blow 38 million?” he alleged.

John Ntim Fordjour, who served as a Deputy Minister for Education under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, made these comments after the Parliament of Ghana declared the Kpandai seat vacant.

EC informed of parliamentary vacancy at Kpandai

The Parliament of Ghana has declared the Kpandai seat vacant following a Tamale High Court ruling on November 24, 2025.

In a letter dated December 4, 2025, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahuman Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission (EC), chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in Kpandai.

The Parliament of Ghana, led by Alban Bagbin, declares the Kpandai seat, occupied by Matthew Nyindam, vacant following a Tamale High Court order. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ahuman Djietror took this action in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which mandates the EC to conduct a by-election within 30 days of a parliamentary seat becoming vacant.

In the 2024 elections, New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Matthew Nyindam was declared winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by the NDC’s candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of Matthew Nyindam as the Member of Parliament for Kpandai, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the Pink Sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the elections and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

With the Clerk to Parliament informing the EC of the Parliament vacancy in Kpandai, the Electoral Commission, led by Jean Mensa, is mandated by law to organise a by-election.

Read the post below:

Netizens demand evidence from Ntim Fordjour

Ghanaians in social media have asked Ntim Fordjour to provide evidence to the allegation he made against the NDC.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@1BongoIdeas said:

"Mere allegations. No documents. No official reports. That’s the same story you cooked about the cociane whatever. If you wanna take up this Okudzeto job, you better start being good at it. Cos at this time, you’re just joking."

@FPT241899 also said:

"Are you for real Mr Ntim cos u hardly speaks e truth & i hear you are Rev pls you are 1st a child of light before you are a politician I’ve follow you for a while it seems to me you’re always economical with the truth. It sad we’ve Rev who can’t be different like Joseph & Daniel."

@CourageMortey1 commented:

"All the allegations you've made this year, you couldn't prove any yet o."

Matthew Nyindam heads to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that embattled Kpandai MP Mathew Nyindam filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to reverse the successful election petition against him.

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for the region, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, filed the election petition.

Nyindam's lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, explained his team's strategy to the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh