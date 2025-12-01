A Ghanaian man on TikTok, James McKeown, outlined a clear pathway for students with low WASSCE grades, showing how they can catch up with peers in degree programs

He emphasised the dual-certification advantage, explaining that students can graduate with both a diploma and a degree

McKeown’s message inspired hope, reminding students that academic failure does not define their potential and encouraging them to pursue available opportunities

Asante James McKeown, a Ghanaian man, has provided reassurance to students who received D7, E8, and F9 grades on their 2025 WASSCE results, stating that scoring poorly in a subject does not mean the end of the world for their academic aspirations.

McKeown is known for discussing University programmes with his followers on TikTok.

In McKeown's explanation of how students can access higher education even if they received disappointing results, he has provided examples of ways students can use their low marks in core subjects to help them get where they want to go in the future.

McKeown explained to students and parents that the 2025 WASSCE exam was one of the most difficult in history.

McKeown urged enrollment in diploma programs first

He urged parents to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on their children during this time, but rather encouraged parents to provide support to their children by praising them.

"Parents, don't discourage your children this time; encourage them," McKeown said.

He pointed out that the number of diploma programs available at Ghanaian Universities continues to grow, which means that students who did poorly on their exams have alternatives to achieving a higher level of education.

“You can use your D7 in a core subject to apply for a diploma program. After completing level 200 with a CGPA of 2.5, you can then join your colleagues in level 300,” he explained.

According to McKeown, the pathway is fairly clear: students who enrol in diploma programs at a university in 2026 can complete their programs by the end of 2027.

This means diploma students can then pursue degree programs, while students who started directly in degree programs will be entering level 300 at the same time.

By choosing diploma programs related to their intended degree, diploma students can enter level 300 of their degree program directly, allowing them to 'catch up' with their peers.

McKeown showed the advantageous part

McKeown stated that one major benefit of this model is that upon completing their degree program, students will hold both a diploma certificate and a degree certificate, which is a significant advantage over those who enrolled directly in degree programs.

"At the end of 2029, you will have both a degree and a diploma certificate, which will be an advantage over the people who started in degree programs directly because they won't have certificates," McKeown explained.

The message was clear: a student’s academic failure does not mean they lack intelligence or potential.

There are many opportunities to continue growing and developing, and students should not feel low or discouraged because of failure.

He urged students to take action by purchasing forms and enrolling in diploma programs if they wish to continue their studies.

