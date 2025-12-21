Two people were killed and five others injured after a sprinter bus and a MAN Diesel tanker collided at Enyiresi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on December 18, 2025

The crash occurred after the tanker derailed due to a tyre loss and destroyed the sprinter bus, with the Ghana National Fire Service arriving on-site within minutes

The incident came weeks after a similar fatal accident on the same Anyinam–Enyiresi stretch, prompting renewed concern over safety on the highway

Two people died, and five were injured after a two-vehicle crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Two people killed in a sprinter bus and diesel tanker accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway. Image credit: GhanaNationalFireService

Source: Facebook

The accident occurred on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Enyiresi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway, according to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

A sprinter bus carrying eight people and a Man Diesel tanker with two occupants collided after the latter lost a tyre and spun out of control.

The collision destroyed the sprinter bus, leaving two people dead, five sustaining varying degrees of injuries, and two people escaping unhurt.

The GNFS station at Anyinam Fire Station received a distress call at around 8 p.m. and arrived on-site within minutes to lead rescue and accident management operations, according to a statement released by the state agency.

“2 persons died, 5 sustained injuries, while 2 others escaped unhurt in a head-on collision on Thursday, 18th December 2025, involving a MAN Diesel tanker (GN 4550-19) with 2 occupants and a Sprinter bus (AW 732-13) carrying 8 occupants at Enyiresi on the Accra–Kumasi Highway,” the statement said.

“GNFS Anyinam Fire Station responded promptly after receiving a distress call at 2038hrs and arrived at the scene at 2045hrs…1 female was retrieved deceased at the scene and handed over to the Police, while another victim later died at Enyiresi Government Hospital. The injured persons received medical care at Enyiresi Government Hospital and Helpline Hospital, Anyinam, with one victim referred to St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua,” it added.

The Ghana National Fire Service commended its rescue teams for their swift response in managing the crisis and extended additional gratitude to the Ghana Police Service (MTTD) and the Ghana Ambulance Service for their assistance.

Below is the Twitter post with details of the crash.

Two dead, 13 injured in Anyinam

The accident between a sprinter bus and a diesel tanker occurred weeks after another accident on the Anyinam-Eyiresi stretch killed two and injured 13.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a Toyota Hiace (registration AS-4191-25) and a Honda Pilot (registration AS-8086-14) collided on Thursday, December 4.

The driver of the Honda Pilot and a female passenger were found trapped inside the wreckage. The GNFS crew successfully extricated both victims and rushed them to Enyiresi Government Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

13 other victims were transported to the same hospital for treatment.

Below is a Twitter post with details of the accident.

Mother and son killed in accident

Previously. YEN.com.gh reported that an accident near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta on the Accra Kumasi highway killed three people.

A mother and son were among the victims of the crash, which left several other passengers with varying degrees of injury.

Source: YEN.com.gh