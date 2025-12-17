A young woman has amazed many after she opened up on why she applied to the University of Ghana

She spoke in an interview as she visited the Admissions desk, hoping to get her concerns resolved

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the statement by the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady, Priscilla, captured public attention after sharing her disappointment with the University of Ghana’s admission process.

In a TikTok interview with KasaChannel on Monday, December 15, 2025, she explained her encounter with the UG Application Help Desk, describing challenges she faced while trying to understand why she had not been admitted.

According to Priscilla, the desk informed her that she did not meet the cut-off point for her first-choice program.

When she asked why her second-choice program had not been granted, the staff were unable to provide clear guidance.

She explained that the desk promised to "fix the issue," and she hoped that the school would act swiftly to correct the situation.

Quizzed on why she settled on the University, Priscilla, in a broad smile, stated that her parents liked the school and also that it was close to her home.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Social media reacted to her UG experience

YEN.com.gh compiled a variety of reactions from netizens

MBR✊ wrote:

"They told me Tuesday I will get my message today buh I’ve not received nothing yet."

Princess Lily added:

"I had computer Science but I want to change it any help."

first choice."

tonycious dripper wrote:

"Prestige indeed 😀."

Buggesto Wyclef commented:

"Was in queue with this guys today."

ƐX added:

"Don’t u people check before applying."

Epiphany said:

"Asem ben koraa ni 😭😂."

A man complains about the University of Ghana admission list after his relative was denied a place.

The University of Ghana announces the release of its new admissions list, sparking mixed reactions.

