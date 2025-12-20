Antoine Semenyo fired AFC Bournemouth into the lead, but a late Burnley rally ensured the points were shared in a 1–1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League Round 17 encounter at the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghanaian forward started and completed the match, leading the attack with pace and confidence. Operating mainly from the left, he posed a constant threat and repeatedly lifted the home crowd with his direct running and energy.

Antoine Semenyo strike rescues a point for Bournemouth against Burnley. Photo: AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo’s decisive moment came in the 67th minute when a loose clearance fell invitingly into his path. Showing composure, he adjusted his body and curled a superb effort into the far corner to break the deadlock.

Bournemouth dominated large spells of the contest, enjoying the majority of possession and creating the better chances.

They pressed aggressively, moved the ball sharply, and looked on course to claim all three points as Burnley struggled for long periods to cope with the hosts’ intensity.

However, the visitors remained in the contest and were rewarded deep into stoppage time. In the 90th minute, Armando Broja rose highest to head home from close range, silencing the Vitality Stadium and earning Burnley a share of the spoils.

The result keeps Scott Parker’s side in 19th place, but the draw against one of his former clubs moves them to within five points of 17th-placed Leeds United. Bournemouth, meanwhile, extend their winless run to eight Premier League matches and slip to 14th in the table on 22 points.

The Cherries will now turn their focus to their next league fixture against Brentford on December 27. Semenyo’s strike takes his tally to eight Premier League goals this season — a feat surpassed before Christmas only by Dominic Solanke, who scored 11 goals for Bournemouth in the 2023/24 campaign.

