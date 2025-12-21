Faustina Fosuh Calls Out Abusuapanin Over Rushed Arrangements for Daddy Lumba’s Burial
- Daddy Lumba’s sister, Faustina Fosuh, sparked fresh drama after openly criticising family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu over the organisation of Daddy Lumba’s funeral
- Her comments followed months of bitter family infighting after Daddy Lumba’s death, which split his relatives into opposing camps over the recognition of his wives and the timing of his burial
- In a viral TikTok video, Faustina Fosuh said she had privately raised concerns about the pace of the funeral arrangements but was ignored, a remark many interpreted as a pointed jab at Abusuapanin
Daddy Lumba’s sister, Faustina Fosu, has stirred drama online after taking a jab at Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, after a short illness. He was 60.
The Aben Wo Ha hitmaker reportedly fell ill at his residence in East Legon and was rushed to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he tragically passed away.
A bitter family feud ensued between his family after his death, with disagreements ranging from which of his two wives should be recognised as his sole spouse to how arrangements for his funeral should be carried out.
The feud led to two bitter factions emerging - one side led by the late singer’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, and his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brempomaa - and the other side led by Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, and family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
The beef also pitted sister against sister, as Daddy Lumba’s only two sisters were divided due to Faustina Fosuh deciding to support Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and Odo Broni.
Faustina Fosuh slams Abusuapanin over Lumba’s funeral
During the beef, Daddy Lumba’s immediate family members stridently called for his funeral to be held in March 2026 to allow time for an autopsy to be conducted to determine his true cause of death, but their wishes were turned down by Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
The family head scheduled the funeral for December 13 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, setting off a legal battle.
After months of court wrangling, the Accra High court made a last minute decision to allow the funeral to go ahead, after initially granting the injunction sought by the immediate family.
Faustina Fosuh supported Abusuapanin’s efforts for the December 13 funeral but appears to have made a U-turn after it was held.
In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on the page GH Facts Online, Faustina Fosuh said the event was too rushed.
She said she privately made her concerns known about the pace of the organisation, but they were brushed aside, taking a subtle dig at the family head.
