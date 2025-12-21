Hosts Morocco are set to kick off AFCON 2025 with high expectations against a determined Comoros

Date, time, teams news, and how to watch the thrilling opener in Rabat have been provided

The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists have received a major injury boost ahead of Sunday's critical opener

Hosts Morocco kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey with a Group A clash against Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday, December 21.

The Atlas Lions, unbeaten in 17 competitive matches, enter the tournament as clear favourites. Managed by Walid Regragui, Morocco boasts a squad blending tactical discipline, technical skill, and valuable international experience.

Morocco take on Comoros in the 2025 AFCON opener on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Image credit: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

As Africa’s top-ranked team, the side impressed at the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reaching the semi-finals.

With the home crowd expecting glory, Morocco will aim to set the tone for a possible first AFCON title since 1976 with a commanding start.

The Atlas Lions have reportedly received a major injury boost. According to New Arab, Achraf Hakimi, the reigning African Player of the Year, is fit and available for selection.

PSG's Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi. Image credit: Frank Houlier

Source: Getty Images

However, if Morocco decide against thrusting the PSG star into the lineup immediately, Noussair Mazraoui from Manchester United is expected to fill the right-back role.

As for midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Hamza Igmane, they are sidelined due to leg and hamstring injuries, respectively. Despite these setbacks, Morocco’s depth offers them plenty of quality alternatives.

For Comoros, this fixture is another step in their gradual rise on the African stage. Managed by Stefano Cusin, Les Coelacantes enter as underdogs but are determined to make a mark. The squad arrives in Rabat fully fit, free from injury concerns.

Attackers Rafiki Said and veteran El Fardou Ben Nabouhane, 36, are expected to lead the line, with Faiz Selemani providing a reliable option off the bench.

While they face a daunting task against the hosts, Comoros will be looking to defy expectations and secure a historic result in only their second AFCON appearance.

Morocco vs. Comoros: How to watch

The AFCON 2025 opener between Morocco and Comoros is scheduled to start at 20:00 GMT, 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST.

According to Goal, fans from around the world can tune in via various broadcasters listed below.

In the USA: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

In the UK & Canada: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

In Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

In Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM

In UAE: beIN Sports MAX 1-4 Arabia

In India: Bet365

For viewers outside their usual regions, using a VPN such as NordVPN can enable access to preferred streaming platforms, ensuring fans can catch the action live wherever they are.

With Morocco looking to kickstart their campaign in style and Comoros eager to pull off a memorable upset, this Group A clash promises to be an exciting opener for the tournament.

Predicted 2025 AFCON winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Opta’s supercomputer predictions for AFCON 2025 ahead of Sunday’s opener.

Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, and the Ivory Coast are all highlighted as top contenders. These teams are expected to dominate the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting kickoff.

Source: YEN.com.gh