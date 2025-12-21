Ghana will be represented in the officiating ranks at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with Daniel Laryea selected as the country’s only referee for the continental showpiece

His appointment places him among Africa’s elite match officials and underlines Ghana’s continued contribution to the growth and credibility of the sport

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at Laryea’s background, education, and refereeing journey as AFCON gets underway on Sunday, December 21, 2025

Ghanaians have gradually come to accept an unfamiliar reality. The Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2004.

A disappointing qualifying campaign saw the senior men's national team finish bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan, and Niger, failing to register a single victory across six matches.

The outcome closed the door on a competition many fans have grown up watching, with Ghana firmly involved.

Relief arrived months later through an impressive qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which helped restore some pride.

Still, the absence from Africa’s flagship tournament leaves a void. Yet, when the 2025 AFCON kicks off in Morocco, Ghana will not be entirely missing from the continental stage.

Meet the only Ghanaian referee at AFCON

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea will carry the nation’s colours, not as a player, but as the only Ghanaian referee selected for the tournament.

At 38, the Accra-born official is among 28 centre referees chosen by CAF to handle matches at the competition, which begins on December 21, 2025, with hosts Morocco facing Comoros.

His inclusion follows years of steady excellence across domestic leagues and international fixtures.

Daniel Laryea's background, education and career

Born on September 11, 1987, Laryea attended Accra Academy for his secondary education, where he featured as a footballer before transitioning into goalkeeping duties for the school team.

Education remained central to his path, earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Ghana Business School (2014) alongside a qualification in Physical Education from the University of Education, Winneba (2018), per his LinkedIn profile.

Officiating came naturally. Raised in a refereeing household, he took charge of lower division matches at just 17 in 2005.

Seven years later, he handled his first Ghana Premier League fixture between Medeama and Berekum Chelsea. By 2014, FIFA recognition followed, opening doors beyond local grounds.

Growth came quickly. Laryea became a familiar figure in high-profile CAF competitions and international qualifiers, respected for his calm control and sharp decision-making.

AFCON 2025 will mark his third consecutive appearance after previous tournaments in Cameroon and the Ivory Coast.

Beyond the whistle, he stands out for mastery of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocols.

His role during the last AFCON earned widespread praise, with African officials applauded for consistency and clarity.

Being Ghana’s sole representative carries weight, especially in a year without the Black Stars.

Every call will face scrutiny, yet his presence offers reassurance and inspiration. As Africa’s best compete for glory, Daniel Laryea ensures Ghana remains visible through professionalism, authority, and quiet excellence.

