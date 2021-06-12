- Prophetess Mama Faustina has predicted doom for Big Akwes

- According to her, Bg Akwes will die in a car accident

- Big Akwes formerly worked with ex-fetish priestess. Nana Agradaa

Ghanaian prophetess, Mama Faustina, has released a spiritual message to Kumawood actor, Big Akwes.

The prophetess has predicted doom for Big Aklwes, who formerly worked with, ex-fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.

According to Mama Faustina many things have happened on social media and it is time for her to come out to say something.

The preacher explained she has had the vision on two occasions and she feels now is the right time for her to share it with the world.

In the video, she stated that she had a vision from God where she saw some actors and actresses at an outdoor event having fun when a fight broke out.

She went on to say that during the fight one of the people who were angry took something and used it against Big Akwes.

Mama Faustina continued that in her vision she saw Big Akwes fall to the ground and that was his end.

Not only that, she continued that she had another vision involving Big Akwes again but this time around he wasn’t hit by anyone but was involved in an accident.

She called on Pastors, Prophets, Imams, and all other religious leaders to come together and pray for the life of Big Akwes to be spared.

