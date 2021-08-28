Covid-19: India Vaccinates 10 Million People In A Single Day

India has achieved an amazing feat by vaccinating over 10 million people in a single day

On average, Indian health workers had vaccinated 6.9 million people per day, on Friday they broke their previous daily record of 9.6 million

The country hopes to vaccinate 1.1 billion people by December but supply shortages and administration issues have caused delays

New Delhi - India has achieved an amazing feat and vaccinated an astounding 10 million in one day.

This beat the countries previous best of 9.2 million vaccinations in a day. This follows the previous deadly wave of Covid-19 that had left 200 000 people dead.

India has vaccinated 10 million people in a single day, the highest the country has ever recorded. Photo credit: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

eNCA reported that the government aims to vaccinate 1.1 billion people by December but this target is in doubt as shortages and administration issues have hampered the rollout.

Bill Gates has hailed the massive vaccination drive as a "massive milestone" as India shattered vaccination records.

The Hindustan Times reported that Gates congratulated India on the success and said that it was a collective effort between the government, research and development community, vaccine manufacturers and the health workers who helped administer the jabs.

Each day on average for the last week, India has vaccinated at least 6.9 million people.

