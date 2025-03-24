France-based Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah has expressed readiness for the game against Madagascar

The Black Stars travelled to Morocco for the matchday six encounter in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The former African champions are in a good position to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after reclaiming top spot

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah remains confident ahead of Ghana's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Monday evening.

The AJ Auxerre left-back starred for the Black Stars in the big win over Chad last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana defeated Chad 5-0 to go top of Group I.

The team has left for Morocco on Saturday for the top-of-the-table clash against the Bareas.

"The whole country came out loud. Thank you Ghana!! Unto The Next One," posted Mensah on social media.

The defender is expected to keep his place in the starting line up for the game against Madagascar on Monday evening following his outstanding display against Chad.

The Black Stars, who are chasing a fifth appearance at the World Cup, will be hoping to secure a win on Monday and open the gap at the summit of Group I.

Having missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the former African champions are poised to make a return to the global stage.

Otto Addo urges players to remain focus

Meanwhile, head coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo has called on his players to remain focused despite eyeing the maximum points.

Otto Addo charges players to give their all against Madagascar. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

The Black Stars trainer stressed on the importance of securing a win in Morocco to take charge of the group.

He said, as quoted by the FA's website:

"The most important thing is to believe in our own strength, to be confident and like you said, I think it was a good victory for us in a difficult time and now we have to build upon this, and no matter who we play against, we know that we have the strength to beat everyone but we know football is not like simple mathematics.

"You can be better; you can have more chances, but still not win. So we need to be really, really focused, nobody should take it easy, nobody should start thinking already about the World Cup because we need to take it step by step.

"It's very, very important that we stay focused until we've made the job, and now it's the whole focus about Madagascar and we really, really want to win this match, we want to have a clean sheet, and this is what we're looking for."

Stephen Appiah inspires Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah has charged the Black Stars give their all and secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Appiah, the deputy management committee member of the senior national team, travelled with the Black Stars to Morocco for their game against Madagascar.

Ghana is hoping to make a return to the tournament after an impressive run in the qualifiers, which has seen the West Africans top Group I after five matches.

