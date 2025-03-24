Lawyer Maurice Ampaw criticised Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's extravagant 40th birthday celebration event

Popular Ghanaian legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has criticised Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's extravagant 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw criticises Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's big 40th birthday celebration. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye and @ampawmaurice

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi's broadcast station, Movement TV, the famous lawyer noted that the Bills Mirco Credit founder's birthday celebration event was too excessive.

He said:

"It is your choice. You have made money but to me, I think the celebration was too excessive. It was too massive and excessive."

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw said that despite Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's attempt to make a statement with his 40th birthday celebration, it was too much for him to organise such a grand event.

He also cautioned that the Bills Mirco Credit founder's actions might negatively impact him someday.

He said:

"I don't know. He wanted to make a statement but this statement is too much. It will go and come back and hunt you. Mark it on the wall."

Bills Micro Credit founder Richard Nii-Armah Quaye at his 40th birthday celebration with his mother. Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw's remarks come after Richard Nii-Armah Quaye threw a grand 40th birthday celebration event at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Many prominent African personalities including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Van Vicker, Richard Mofe-Damijo, John Dumelo, Diamond Platnumz, Toke Makinwa, Joselyn Dumas, Davido, James Gardiner, Stacey Amoateng, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Sarkodie, King Promise, KiDi, Stonebwoy and many others attended the star-studded event, which was the talk of the town over the weekend.

Before his birthday celebration, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye purchased a new Bugatti Chiron and a Gulfstream custom-branded private jet for himself as a gift for his special day. The new Bugatti was similar to the car Dr Osei Kwame Despite bought to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2022.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's business partners also surprised him with three new and expensive luxurious cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series, a Lexus LX 600, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G 63 AMG) at the birthday celebration event.

Below is the video of Lawyer Maurice Ampaw criticising Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday celebration:

Ampaw's remarks about Richard's birthday stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Owura Yaw Billionaire commented:

"Everybody that has something to say are the people that did not get invited."

Twisted said:

"You see it as a birthday party. But to him, it’s an opportunity to market himself to the rest of the world to gain investors, customers and attention. He has 1000s of employees, what else do you want?"

onthelow55 commented:

"Even Jesus wouldn’t get us all in heaven. How then do you expect a human to solve a fellow human's problems?"

Maurice Ampaw scrutinises Richard's success story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyer Maurice Ampaw scrutinised Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's success story.

He alleged that the Bills Micro Credit founder's claims about how he amassed his vast fortunes were not true.

Ampaw claimed that he knew the truth since he knew Richard Nii-Armah Quaye during his younger years.

